RSS

A Day For Grace

Doug Vincent’s autobiographical A Day for Grace covers topics of alcoholism, bullying, drug addiction, dysfunctional families, mental illness and, centrally, suicide in a series of interconnected monologues performed by Vincent. The show in... more

Sep 1, 2015 8:05 PM Theater

Doug Vincent and Sammy Llanas will return to the local stage this coming September with another performance of Vincent’s biographical narrative A Day for Grace. Inspired by the suicide of his father, the show is a tribute to perseverance and survi.. more

Jul 22, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

How bad is it going to get? Each year, Milwaukee County residents are warned that much-needed services provided by the county are going to get slashed, thanks to Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker’s no-new-taxes budget gimmicks.But thi... more

Aug 11, 2010 12:00 AM Expresso 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES