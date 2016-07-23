RSS

The Dayna Clay Band

Poet’s Monday has been a steady home to a dizzying variety of different styles of thought and performance over the years. The venerable open mic/featured performer venue has been around for over thirty years, surviving the shut-down of a c.. more

Jul 23, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

As a special edition of the long-running Poets Monday series, on August 1at 8 p.m. at Linneman’s RiverwestInn (1001 E. Locust St.) will host former Green Bay Packer and founder of mentoringnonprofit My Brother’s Keeper, Harry M. Sydney III, as w.. more

Jul 20, 2016 7:37 PM Around MKE

The Dayna Clay Band will headline Linneman’s (1001 E. LocustSt.) April 25 Poet’s Monday . Theevent will benefit RAINN, the nationslargest anti-sexual assault organization, and The Kennedy Forum/One Mind, a mentalhealth nonprofit. Door.. more

Apr 25, 2016 2:12 PM Around MKE

The Milwaukee Bucks take on the L.A. Lakers tonight at a 7 p.m. home game. The first 10,000 fans 21 and older will take home a Bucks schedule pen. more

Nov 16, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

John McLaughlin’s jazz-fusion has always been measured with the mile markers of his inner journey, and To the One is no different. The new CD, released in April, is reflective of the time in 1964 when the guitarist first heard John Coltrane... more

Nov 15, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Party at Wxyz Lounge on Saturday from 8:00pm to midnigCostume contestFree valet parking with costume Drink specials Main prize for the costume contest will be a hosted Happy Hour for 20 people.sheWe're still finalizing the drink specials . ... more

Oct 30, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

