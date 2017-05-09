De La Buena
Horace Andy Backed by Welders: Straight to Hell (Fe True Records)
You might ask: How does a Milwaukee musician resurrect an iconic Clash song by recruiting a reggae titan to sing vocals? He simply does it. Eric Blowtorch longtime ringleader, troublemaker and activist has assembled a four song collection t... more
May 9, 2017 1:40 PM Blaine Schultz Album Reviews
Milwaukee Musicians Went Big—Really Big—For "Wonder Uncovered"
Dozens of musicians including a brass section, a string quartet, rappers, a drum circle and a balcony full of singers paid homage to Stevie Wonder's magnum opus. more
Apr 17, 2017 9:31 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 2 Comments
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 22-28
A series of shows timed for the holidays make it a great week for Milwaukee music. Also Snoop Dogg is coming. more
Dec 20, 2016 2:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
De La Buena, Klassik and Platinum Boys Will Play the Burnhearts/Pabst Street Party
May 5, 2015 3:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Here's the 2013 Jazz in the Park Lineup
Feb 28, 2013 4:45 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
WMSE Backyard BBQ
Though it’s only been part of WMSE’s busy calendar for four years, the WMSE Backyard BBQ has quickly... more
Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Cover Milwaukee @ Todd Wehr Auditorium
Originally conceived as a “thank you” to the generous folks who contributed to WMSE's Kickstarter campaign to replace the aging equipment that allows the station to broadcast and record in-studio performances, Cover Milwaukee became... more
Apr 2, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Retro Hip Begins September
While a pair of reasonably lost Tennessee Williams shorts from the early 20th century make their world premiere at the Carte Blanche Studio Theatre the first weekend in September, there are a few other stages that also have a sampling of some re.. more
Aug 16, 2011 7:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
De La Buena's More Danceable Brand of Latin Jazz
Spanish for "the turtle," the title of De La Buena's new album, La Tortuga, gives a sense of the pace at which it was created. Arriving six years after De La Buena's 2005 debut album, En Vivo Y Directo, it's practically the work of a differ... more
Mar 9, 2011 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Dramatic License and Vox Box
Sep 14, 2010 1:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Band of Horses w/ Bryan Cates
Band of Horses’ new Infinite Arms is their first major label record since they left indie springboard Sub Pop, but it certainly doesn’t sound like it. No efforts were made to glitz up the indie-Americana band’s sound; in fact, if. more
Jul 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
De La Buena
Purveying the catchiest kind of contemporary Latin jazz, De La Buena has developed a large local following made up of both fans of traditional Latin rhythms as well as newcomers alike. The group is one of Milwaukee’s most in-demand, playing... more
Aug 5, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
De La Buena
Jul 8, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Lollapalooza Line-Up Lacks Wow Factor
The online response to today's Lollapalooza line-up announcement was almost universally unenthusiastic, and while it doesn't take too much to make the Internet grumble, the line-up really does lack the wow factor expected from a summer music festi.. more
Apr 21, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
De La Buena
Mar 12, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Untimely Scientist: Headbanging a Health Risk
Headbanging creates a slight risk for brain damage, reports a South Wales researcher in one of those "what everyone's suspected had kind of sort of been confirmed" stories that's attracted scattered press throughout the week. Good to know. Now if .. more
Jan 9, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Paul Cebar
Although Paul Cebar is synonymous with Milwaukee (for years his band was even named “The Milwaukeeans”), much of his appeal is that his music sounds nothing like anything us from our cold, snow-,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 19, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
De La Buena
Sep 13, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee