You might ask: How does a Milwaukee musician resurrect an iconic Clash song by recruiting a reggae titan to sing vocals? He simply does it. Eric Blowtorch longtime ringleader, troublemaker and activist has assembled a four song collection t... more

May 9, 2017 1:40 PM Album Reviews

Dozens of musicians including a brass section, a string quartet, rappers, a drum circle and a balcony full of singers paid homage to Stevie Wonder's magnum opus. more

Apr 17, 2017 9:31 AM Concert Reviews 2 Comments

A series of shows timed for the holidays make it a great week for Milwaukee music. Also Snoop Dogg is coming. more

Dec 20, 2016 2:20 PM This Week in Milwaukee

May 5, 2015 3:45 PM On Music

Feb 28, 2013 4:45 PM On Music

Though it’s only been part of WMSE’s busy calendar for four years, the WMSE Backyard BBQ has quickly... more

Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM Concert Reviews

Originally conceived as a “thank you” to the generous folks who contributed to WMSE's Kickstarter campaign to replace the aging equipment that allows the station to broadcast and record in-studio performances, Cover Milwaukee became... more

Apr 2, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

Heading into last year's Rose Bowl season, that Badgers were ranked 12. The week they played the Rose Bowl, they were 4/5. They ended up 7/8 after losing the Rose Bowl and ending the season 11-2.Heading into 2009, the Badgers were unranked, but f.. more

Oct 30, 2011 8:16 PM More Sports

While a pair of reasonably lost Tennessee Williams shorts from the early 20th century make their world premiere at the Carte Blanche Studio Theatre the first weekend in September, there are a few other stages  that also have a sampling of some re.. more

Aug 16, 2011 7:30 PM Theater

Spanish for "the turtle," the title of De La Buena's new album, La Tortuga, gives a sense of the pace at which it was created. Arriving six years after De La Buena's 2005 debut album, En Vivo Y Directo, it's practically the work of a differ... more

Mar 9, 2011 12:00 AM Local Music

Sep 14, 2010 1:28 PM Theater

Band of Horses’ new Infinite Arms is their first major label record since they left indie springboard Sub Pop, but it certainly doesn’t sound like it. No efforts were made to glitz up the indie-Americana band’s sound; in fact, if. more

Jul 16, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The group sent out “several thousand” high-qualityfull-color mailings, set up Shepherd ,News Features more

Dec 2, 2009 12:00 AM Expresso 7 Comments

Purveying the catchiest kind of contemporary Latin jazz, De La Buena has developed a large local following made up of both fans of traditional Latin rhythms as well as newcomers alike. The group is one of Milwaukee’s most in-demand, playing... more

Aug 5, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Purveying the catchiest kind of contemporary Latin jazz, De La Buena has developed a large local following made up of both established fans of traditional Latin rhythms and newcomers alike. The group is one of Milwaukee’s most in-demand, pl... more

Jul 8, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The online response to today's Lollapalooza line-up announcement was almost universally unenthusiastic, and while it doesn't take too much to make the Internet grumble, the line-up really does lack the wow factor expected from a summer music festi.. more

Apr 21, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Purveying the catchiest kind of contemporary Latin jazz, De La Buena has developed a local cult following of both fans of traditional Latin rhythm as well as newcomers alike. If you missed one of their many boisterous outdoor festival appea... more

Mar 12, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Headbanging creates a slight risk for brain damage, reports a South Wales researcher in one of those "what everyone's suspected had kind of sort of been confirmed" stories that's attracted scattered press throughout the week. Good to know. Now if .. more

Jan 9, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

Although Paul Cebar is synonymous with Milwaukee (for years his band was even named “The Milwaukeeans”), much of his appeal is that his music sounds nothing like anything us from our cold, snow-,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 19, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

…and if you didn’t get enough of a world-music fix today at Global Union, head over to Club Garibaldi at 10 p.m. to see De La Buena. Purveying the catchiest kind of contemporary Latin jazz, De ,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 13, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

