Vinyl Theatre, Dead Horses Take Home Top Awards at 37th Annual WAMIs
If ever there was a testament to just how much territory the Wisconsin Area Music Industry Awards covers, it was this year's ceremony. No one artist—or for that matter genre—dominated this year's awards. Instead the awards were distributed almost .. more
Apr 24, 2017 1:53 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 8-14
Several Christmas tours swing through the city, while the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra pays tribute to David Bowie and joins forces with the Celtic Woman vocal quartet. more
Dec 6, 2016 4:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Dead Horses Look to the Skies on ‘Cartoon Moon’
Sarah Vos of the Milwaukee/Oshkosh folk ensemble talks about recording their latest album with former Uncle Tupelo and Wilco drummer Ken Coomer. more
Sep 13, 2016 2:49 PM Joshua Miller Local Music 1 Comments
Lemmy
Directors Greg Olliver and Wes Orshoski’s 2010 documentary Lemmy takes on the difficult task of humanizing one of rock ’n’ roll’s most larger-than-life figures, Lemmy Kilmister, the grizzled, mutton-chopped, drug-guzzling le more
Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee