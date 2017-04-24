RSS

Dead Horses

If ever there was a testament to just how much territory the Wisconsin Area Music Industry Awards covers, it was this year's ceremony. No one artist—or for that matter genre—dominated this year's awards. Instead the awards were distributed almost .. more

Apr 24, 2017 1:53 PM On Music

Several Christmas tours swing through the city, while the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra pays tribute to David Bowie and joins forces with the Celtic Woman vocal quartet. more

Dec 6, 2016 4:13 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Sarah Vos of the Milwaukee/Oshkosh folk ensemble talks about recording their latest album with former Uncle Tupelo and Wilco drummer Ken Coomer. more

Sep 13, 2016 2:49 PM Local Music 1 Comments

Directors Greg Olliver and Wes Orshoski’s 2010 documentary Lemmy takes on the difficult task of humanizing one of rock ’n’ roll’s most larger-than-life figures, Lemmy Kilmister, the grizzled, mutton-chopped, drug-guzzling le more

Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

