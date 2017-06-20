Dead Man’S Carnival
Film Clips: June 22, 2017
Milwaukee’s landmark Oriental Theatre celebrates 90 years with a raffle and screening of the most beloved film from Hollywood’s golden years, Casablanca. more
Jun 20, 2017 2:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
Houdini Seance and Magic Show on Halloween
The final day of this month is the 90th anniversary of the death of one of the 20th century’s greatest performers. Harry Houdini had a long and elaborate career which started as an acrobat in a children’s circus, moved on to various circus acts an.. more
Oct 17, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Viewer Discretion is Advised
Milwaukee Twisted Dreams Film Festival, Milwaukee’s inaugural horror-centered film festival, runs April 8-9 at the Underground Collaborative. more
Apr 5, 2016 1:26 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Come Out, Come Out, Wherever You Are!
Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose daughter just came out as a Lesbian. Upcoming events include Lisa Lampanelli: The Leaner Meaner Tour at Meyer Theatre, April 1; Miltown LGBT Families at Bounce, April 3; and “LGBT Gives Back”... more
Mar 29, 2016 2:04 PM Ruthie Hear Me Out
Dead Man’s Carnival New Year’s Eve
“The Greatest Show Unearthed,” will manifest itself in the final hours of 2015 as it presents a special live music variety show on New Year’s Eve at the Irish Cultural Heritage Center. Acts included on the show feature (among other thin.. more
Dec 28, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Dead Man’s Carnival on Friday
Dead Man’s Carnival returns to the Miramar once more for another show mixing traditional circus-style acts with sideshow stunts, aerial gymnastics, fire performances, striptease, human oddities and more. Based out of Milwaukee, the nation.. more
Aug 6, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Deadman’s Carnival New Years Eve
Vaudeville-inspired circus-goth variety act Deadman’s Carnival will ring in 2105 tonight at the Hot Water Wherehouse on S. Water St. The venue lies in the cozy shadows of bigger venues. Located near the Kinnickinnic River, the spot is located just.. more
Dec 31, 2014 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Dead Man’s Carnival On Independence Day
Sayyou’re a regular performance group that regularly performs on the first Fridayof the month. What do you do when the first friday of the month happens to landon one of the biggest holidays of the year? If you’re Dead Man’s Carnivalyou go ahe.. more
Jul 3, 2014 9:47 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Dead Man’s Carnival at the Miramar
Thefirst Friday of the month approaches. For a certain undeservedly small segmentof the local population that means another Dead Man’s Carnival show atthe Miramar Theatre. One need not be a dead man to attend. And audiences canattend the show .. more
Jun 5, 2014 10:51 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Dead Man's Carnival at Miriamar
It may not exactly live up to the full meaning behind the poetry of its name, but Dead Man’s Carnival is a fun mixture of different performance styles. Every year there’s a little something different. Some of it’s very tight and brilliantly exec.. more
Jun 20, 2011 2:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Sunset Playhouse Revels in Sedaris’ ‘Santaland Diaries’
Amid a flurry of returning Christmas shows is Jonathan West’s production of David Sedaris’ The Santaland Diaries at the Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove. Tom Klubertanz stars as a struggling actor in New York who finds seasonal work as an elf ... more
Dec 8, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Cabaret
The Milwaukee Rep opens its first season under new artistic director Mark Clements with a production of the 1966 hit Broadway musical drama Cabaret . With a substantial cast and choreography by Milwaukee Ballet’s Michael Pink more
Sep 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
‘Jeeves Intervenes’ With Style at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens its 2010-2011 season with Jeeves Intervenes, a light, precisely executed comedy based on characters created by P.G. Wodehouse. Chris Klopatek offers up some pleasantly over-the-top physical comedy as Bertie W... more
Aug 18, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
In 1995, newly elected President Nelson Mandela became the champion of South Africa's low-ranking national rugby team, the Springboks. To the nation's blacks, Rugby represented white Afrikaner elitism, but believing South Africa's pride was... more
May 24, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
Soulstice Theatre Presents ‘Steel Magnolias’
Soulstice Theatre brings some Southern flavor to the stage this week with an intimate production of Robert Harling’s classic 1987 stage drama, Steel Magnolias. Soulstice’s fourth-floor studio theater on Milwaukee’s South Side will serve more
Apr 7, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Cudahy Mayoral Race: Day vs. McCue
Cudahy Mayor Ryan McCue finished second to challenger Tony Day in the primary election, 1,297 to 903 votes. The April 6 general election is a rematch between Day, 62, a retiree with 41 years of banking experience, and McCue, 35, formerly a ... more
Mar 31, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Timm News Features
Greetings from Hayward
,Art for Art's Sake more
Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake