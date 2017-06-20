RSS

Dead Man’S Carnival

Milwaukee’s landmark Oriental Theatre celebrates 90 years with a raffle and screening of the most beloved film from Hollywood’s golden years, Casablanca. more

Jun 20, 2017 2:42 PM Film Clips

The final day of this month is the 90th anniversary of the death of one of the 20th century’s greatest performers. Harry Houdini had a long and elaborate career which started as an acrobat in a children’s circus, moved on to various circus acts an.. more

Oct 17, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Milwaukee Twisted Dreams Film Festival, Milwaukee’s inaugural horror-centered film festival, runs April 8-9 at the Underground Collaborative. more

Apr 5, 2016 1:26 PM Film Reviews

Ruthie answers a question from a reader whose daughter just came out as a Lesbian. Upcoming events include Lisa Lampanelli: The Leaner Meaner Tour at Meyer Theatre, April 1; Miltown LGBT Families at Bounce, April 3; and “LGBT Gives Back”... more

Mar 29, 2016 2:04 PM Hear Me Out

Dead Man's Carnival

“The Greatest Show Unearthed,” will manifest itself in the final hours of 2015 as it presents a special live music variety show on New Year’s Eve at the Irish Cultural Heritage Center. Acts included on the show feature (among other thin.. more

Dec 28, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

Dead Man’s Carnival returns to the Miramar once more for another show mixing traditional circus-style acts with sideshow stunts, aerial gymnastics, fire performances, striptease, human oddities and more. Based out of Milwaukee, the nation.. more

Aug 6, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Vaudeville-inspired circus-goth variety act Deadman’s Carnival will ring in 2105 tonight at the Hot Water Wherehouse on S. Water St. The venue lies in the cozy shadows of bigger venues. Located near the Kinnickinnic River, the spot is located just.. more

Dec 31, 2014 11:00 AM Theater

Sayyou’re a regular performance group that regularly performs on the first Fridayof the month. What do you do when the first friday of the month happens to landon one of the biggest holidays of the year? If you’re Dead Man’s Carnivalyou go ahe.. more

Jul 3, 2014 9:47 AM Theater

Thefirst Friday of the month approaches. For a certain undeservedly small segmentof the local population that means another Dead Man’s Carnival show atthe Miramar Theatre. One need not be a dead man to attend. And audiences canattend the show .. more

Jun 5, 2014 10:51 AM Theater

It may not exactly live up to the full meaning behind the poetry of its name, but Dead Man’s Carnival is a fun mixture of different performance styles. Every year there’s a little something different. Some of it’s very tight and brilliantly exec.. more

Jun 20, 2011 2:18 PM Theater

Amid a flurry of returning Christmas shows is Jonathan West’s production of David Sedaris’ The Santaland Diaries at the Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove. Tom Klubertanz stars as a struggling actor in New York who finds seasonal work as an elf ... more

Dec 8, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

The Milwaukee Rep opens its first season under new artistic director Mark Clements with a production of the 1966 hit Broadway musical drama Cabaret . With a substantial cast and choreography by Milwaukee Ballet’s Michael Pink more

Sep 29, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens its 2010-2011 season with Jeeves Intervenes, a light, precisely executed comedy based on characters created by P.G. Wodehouse. Chris Klopatek offers up some pleasantly over-the-top physical comedy as Bertie W... more

Aug 18, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

In 1995, newly elected President Nelson Mandela became the champion of South Africa's low-ranking national rugby team, the Springboks. To the nation's blacks, Rugby represented white Afrikaner elitism, but believing South Africa's pride was... more

May 24, 2010 12:00 AM Home Movies

Soulstice Theatre brings some Southern flavor to the stage this week with an intimate production of Robert Harling’s classic 1987 stage drama, Steel Magnolias. Soulstice’s fourth-floor studio theater on Milwaukee’s South Side will serve more

Apr 7, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

Cudahy Mayor Ryan McCue finished second to challenger Tony Day in the primary election, 1,297 to 903 votes. The April 6 general election is a rematch between Day, 62, a retiree with 41 years of banking experience, and McCue, 35, formerly a ... more

Mar 31, 2010 12:00 AM News Features

,Art for Art's Sake more

Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

