Dead Sea Scrolls

curtains_spreadthenudes.jpg.jpe

Spread the Nudes: Christian Rock. Heathen Show. / via Facebook

Some time ago, I saw the touring production of Altar Boyz when it rolled through town. I liked the spirit of the show, which satirized Christian rock by way of a troubled boy band, but I felt it played the satire a little safe all too often. It ma.. more

Dec 29, 2014 2:00 PM Theater

aroundmke_restaurants.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

Looking to hit the town on New Years? Then check out the Shepherd ’s guide to restaurants open for business.Restaurants Holiday GuideRSVP is required for most; contactestablishment for specific hours.Key:CE: Open Christmas EveCD: Open Christmas D.. more

Dec 22, 2014 12:00 PM Around MKE

curtains_judyplayswithfirelogo.jpg.jpe

“Yes, we're gonna do a David Lynch play with 9 - 12 year olds.” These are the words of Barry Weber, Drama Coordinator at Highland Community School. It sounds strange, but Weber did a remarkably good job bringing Zero:  a new cyberpunk play to H.. more

Dec 5, 2014 11:00 AM Theater

onmusic_oldearthalbumcover.jpg.jpe

Oneof Milwaukee’s most visionary songwriters moved to California last month: ToddUmhoefer,  the lone constant behind the experimental folk project Old Earth. Considering the role that collaboration has played in Old Earth's recording process, th.. more

Dec 1, 2014 9:20 PM On Music

david_bowie.jpg.jpe

Plenty of rock stars have inspired tour documentaries, but David Bowie Is is a special breed of a film, a documentary not about an artist or a tour but specifically about a tour of a museum exhibition about the artist. If that sounds esoteric, it .. more

Nov 18, 2014 10:00 AM On Music

clown.jpg.jpe

Inmentioning “medical clowns,” I refuse to make any obvious jokes about thepeople in charge of billing for medical insurance companies or drug reps forpharmaceutical companies or even my former ocular surgeon. Such jokes might bea bit too o.. more

Nov 14, 2014 8:00 AM Theater

curtains_whokilledsanta.jpg.jpe

NeilHaven’s perennial favorite show Who Killed Santa? has beenfeatured at a variety of different local locations over the years. The showfeatures puppets standing-in for a slow-witted Frosty the Snowman, an alcoholicRudolph, a tragically youth.. more

Nov 3, 2014 9:40 AM Theater

peterpan_curtains.jpg.jpe

It’s not every high school production that has access to a major performing arts venue. Brookfield Central’s High School Theatre Department has the good fortune of being able to stage a show at the luxurious Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts.. more

Oct 28, 2014 8:25 AM Theater 1 Comments

corner-bakery-cafe.jpg.jpe

Thefirst Corner Bakery Cafe in Wisconsin will open Oct. 20 in the MayfairCollection, 11500 W. Burleigh. The cafe is a fast casual restaurant chainserving breakfast, lunch and dinner plus an assortment of bakery items andcoffee drinks. Sandwich.. more

Oct 13, 2014 1:48 PM Around MKE

fleetwood.jpg.jpe

Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks played the BMO Harris Bradley Center just this summer as part of a co-headlining bill with Rod Stewart, but when she returns in February she'll have a lot more company. Fleetwood Mac will headline the Bradley Cent.. more

Oct 9, 2014 1:40 PM On Music

new plays festival.jpg.jpe

TheatreUnchained will be holding auditions forits next program of shorts later on this month. The New Plays Festival. RunningAug. 15-24, the festival is a program of eight shorts that take place in a funatmosphere in a space with a bar larger .. more

Jul 18, 2014 11:01 AM Theater

wish i was here.jpg.jpe

Perhaps the most noteworthy thing about the new BonIver song, an original written for the upcoming Zach Braff film Wish I WasHere , is that it’s a Bon Iver song. Bon Iver has been on Justin Vernon’sbackburner for the last couple of years, as th.. more

Jun 30, 2014 8:00 PM On Music

ren.jpg.jpe

Inorder to keep theater fresh, it’s absolutely essential to establish new worksthat continue to evolve with audiences. Of course, it’s absolutely essentialthat these voices represent a diversity of perspectives otherwise thecontemporary stage .. more

Jun 22, 2014 5:32 AM Theater

walker_doe-1.jpg.jpe

Jun 20, 2014 6:42 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

CarrollUniversity’s Carroll Players will be staging a couple of plays in rotating repnext month. From June 5 through the 21, the Players will be staging acontemporary comedy and something a bit less than contemporary.Anton In Show Business foll.. more

May 26, 2014 10:44 AM Theater

 Dael Orlandersmith’s My Red Hand, My Black Hand will be presented as a one-night-only hybrid staged reading with music and spoken word this coming Monday. Dennis F. Johnson directs the performance featuring actress Marti Gobel actor Shayne Steli.. more

Apr 10, 2014 10:00 AM Theater

 During the wonderyears of rock, roughly 1964 through 1974, every new album seemed to be a leapahead of whatever came before. One of the longest strides from that era, TheWho’s Tommy , gets its making-ofdocumentary in Sensa.. more

Mar 15, 2014 12:27 PM I Hate Hollywood

the royal milwaukee band.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s rock scene is by and large a dirty, disheveledlittle thing, and we like it that way: Our clubs aren’t literally smokyanymore, but the smoke is still implied, and even our relatively polished musiciansusually look like they just fini.. more

Mar 12, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

Not much info on this one--completely new. And it sounds interesting. Patricio Amarena wrote a "play with music" called Creatures of Doubt. Hadn't heard of Amerena before. Evidnently from Mexico City, Amerena graduated from UWM in 2007 and now te.. more

Mar 1, 2014 11:00 AM Theater

The Journal Sentinel wrote about Scott Walker’s campaign’s attempt to stem thefallout from the tragedies at the county-run Behavioral Health Division. Onecasualty was John Chianelli, once the head of the county’s Behavioral HealthComplex. He.. more

Feb 20, 2014 8:53 PM Daily Dose

