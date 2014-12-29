Dead Sea Scrolls
Spread the Nudes at the UC in February
Some time ago, I saw the touring production of Altar Boyz when it rolled through town. I liked the spirit of the show, which satirized Christian rock by way of a troubled boy band, but I felt it played the satire a little safe all too often. It ma.. more
Dec 29, 2014 2:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Restaurants Open on New Years
Looking to hit the town on New Years? Then check out the Shepherd ’s guide to restaurants open for business.Restaurants Holiday GuideRSVP is required for most; contactestablishment for specific hours.Key:CE: Open Christmas EveCD: Open Christmas D.. more
Dec 22, 2014 12:00 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
David Lynch-Inspired Children’s Play At Highland Community School Next March
“Yes, we're gonna do a David Lynch play with 9 - 12 year olds.” These are the words of Barry Weber, Drama Coordinator at Highland Community School. It sounds strange, but Weber did a remarkably good job bringing Zero: a new cyberpunk play to H.. more
Dec 5, 2014 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Stream Old Earth's Latest EP, "What one could, to these three, be for?"
Oneof Milwaukee’s most visionary songwriters moved to California last month: ToddUmhoefer, the lone constant behind the experimental folk project Old Earth. Considering the role that collaboration has played in Old Earth's recording process, th.. more
Dec 1, 2014 9:20 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
"David Bowie Is" Documentary Returns for Encore Screening
Plenty of rock stars have inspired tour documentaries, but David Bowie Is is a special breed of a film, a documentary not about an artist or a tour but specifically about a tour of a museum exhibition about the artist. If that sounds esoteric, it .. more
Nov 18, 2014 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Medical Clowning Seminar at the Jewish Community Center
Inmentioning “medical clowns,” I refuse to make any obvious jokes about thepeople in charge of billing for medical insurance companies or drug reps forpharmaceutical companies or even my former ocular surgeon. Such jokes might bea bit too o.. more
Nov 14, 2014 8:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Who Killed Santa with Neil Haven’s Dirty Shorts at Soulstice
NeilHaven’s perennial favorite show Who Killed Santa? has beenfeatured at a variety of different local locations over the years. The showfeatures puppets standing-in for a slow-witted Frosty the Snowman, an alcoholicRudolph, a tragically youth.. more
Nov 3, 2014 9:40 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Peter Pan at the Wilson Center
It’s not every high school production that has access to a major performing arts venue. Brookfield Central’s High School Theatre Department has the good fortune of being able to stage a show at the luxurious Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts.. more
Oct 28, 2014 8:25 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments
New in Tosa: Corner Bakery
Thefirst Corner Bakery Cafe in Wisconsin will open Oct. 20 in the MayfairCollection, 11500 W. Burleigh. The cafe is a fast casual restaurant chainserving breakfast, lunch and dinner plus an assortment of bakery items andcoffee drinks. Sandwich.. more
Oct 13, 2014 1:48 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Fleetwood Mac Will Headline the BMO Harris Bradley Center in February
Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks played the BMO Harris Bradley Center just this summer as part of a co-headlining bill with Rod Stewart, but when she returns in February she'll have a lot more company. Fleetwood Mac will headline the Bradley Cent.. more
Oct 9, 2014 1:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
New Plays Auditions With Theatre Unchained
TheatreUnchained will be holding auditions forits next program of shorts later on this month. The New Plays Festival. RunningAug. 15-24, the festival is a program of eight shorts that take place in a funatmosphere in a space with a bar larger .. more
Jul 18, 2014 11:01 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The New Bon Iver Song Will Not Change Your Life
Perhaps the most noteworthy thing about the new BonIver song, an original written for the upcoming Zach Braff film Wish I WasHere , is that it’s a Bon Iver song. Bon Iver has been on Justin Vernon’sbackburner for the last couple of years, as th.. more
Jun 30, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Renaissance Theaterworks’ BRINK!
Inorder to keep theater fresh, it’s absolutely essential to establish new worksthat continue to evolve with audiences. Of course, it’s absolutely essentialthat these voices represent a diversity of perspectives otherwise thecontemporary stage .. more
Jun 22, 2014 5:32 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Is Wisconsin Club for Growth Suing the Wrong District Attorneys?
Jun 20, 2014 6:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 1 Comments
Carroll University’s Free Summer Rep
CarrollUniversity’s Carroll Players will be staging a couple of plays in rotating repnext month. From June 5 through the 21, the Players will be staging acontemporary comedy and something a bit less than contemporary.Anton In Show Business foll.. more
May 26, 2014 10:44 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
A One Night Drama with Uprooted
Dael Orlandersmith’s My Red Hand, My Black Hand will be presented as a one-night-only hybrid staged reading with music and spoken word this coming Monday. Dennis F. Johnson directs the performance featuring actress Marti Gobel actor Shayne Steli.. more
Apr 10, 2014 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Who's Sensational Tommy
During the wonderyears of rock, roughly 1964 through 1974, every new album seemed to be a leapahead of whatever came before. One of the longest strides from that era, TheWho’s Tommy , gets its making-ofdocumentary in Sensa.. more
Mar 15, 2014 12:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Royal Embrace Top 40 Sounds on "Head First"
Milwaukee’s rock scene is by and large a dirty, disheveledlittle thing, and we like it that way: Our clubs aren’t literally smokyanymore, but the smoke is still implied, and even our relatively polished musiciansusually look like they just fini.. more
Mar 12, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Creatures of Doubt At Villa Terrace
Not much info on this one--completely new. And it sounds interesting. Patricio Amarena wrote a "play with music" called Creatures of Doubt. Hadn't heard of Amerena before. Evidnently from Mexico City, Amerena graduated from UWM in 2007 and now te.. more
Mar 1, 2014 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Walker’s Campaign Called the Shots on BHD Demotion
The Journal Sentinel wrote about Scott Walker’s campaign’s attempt to stem thefallout from the tragedies at the county-run Behavioral Health Division. Onecasualty was John Chianelli, once the head of the county’s Behavioral HealthComplex. He.. more
Feb 20, 2014 8:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose