Dead Weather
Where To Eat During Downtown Dining Week
Welcome to the newest Shepherd blog, Brew City Booze! I'mgoing to be bringing you the latest news and information for all thingsalcohol-related in MKE. Anything is fair game: bars, bar food, beer events,cocktails, breweries, distilleries, festi.. more
Jun 5, 2015 7:30 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
The Dead Weather Do the Supergroup Thing Right
Few pop-music terms inspire more eyes to roll than “supergroup.” Defined as a band whose lineup consists of members from other notable acts, the word itself seems to ooze contrivance and ego in a way that makes it challenging for the music ... more
Jul 28, 2010 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Music Feature
New Release Wrap-Up: The National, Dead Weather, Holy F---
The National's new album, High Violet, hits stores today, though you can be forgiven for believing it was already released weeks ago. The album has been streaming online since last month, and its release was presaged by the most aggressive press b.. more
May 11, 2010 3:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Kesha and Dead Weather to Play The Rave
The Rave announced today two big summer shows that will go on sale on Saturday, May 8 at 10 a.m.: The Dead Weather, the Jack White which will play the venue on Thursday, July 29, and Kesha, the bawdy, hard-partying dance-pop singer/instant celebri.. more
May 3, 2010 6:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Horehound on his Trail
Stop: blues-rock is only shorthand, accurate as musicology but not giving the full essence Horehound ,Music Feature more
Jul 16, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Music Feature 1 Comments
Boris Doris ON THE TOWN
This coming summer,150 teams from around the country will descend on Shepherd Express ,Boris + Doris on the town more
Jan 28, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Whose Line Is It Anyway?
Though the American remake of the British improv comedy show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” went off the air years ago, two of its principal players still continue to tour behind its basic premise. ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 24, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee