Jul 25, 2016 12:41 PM Video Games are Dumb

artreview_deanjensen_a.jpg.jpe

The exhibition “Jason Yi: Terraform,” currently open and showing at Dean Jensen Gallery through June 18, reveals that Yi’s sculptures and installations are distinctly contemporary but nod to historical reference points like Dada and Mini... more

May 17, 2016 3:38 PM Visual Arts

artreview_portraitsociety_b.jpg.jpe

Through March 19, the Portrait Society Gallery features “A Person is a Noun” featuring photography by Tom Bamberger and Lois Bielefeld, as well as a vido and sound installation by Ted Brusubardis. This exploration of contemporary portrai... more

Jan 26, 2016 3:01 PM Visual Arts

The Brew City Bombshells Burlesque are holding on to summer for as long as it’s still technically here. The burlesque entertainment group has included the dance talents with names like Vee Valentine, Polly Amour, Anetta Vendetta and the hula.. more

Sep 16, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

artreview_deanjensen.jpg.jpe

Claire Stigliani: Screens and Mirrors and Santiago Cucullu: A Softer Side of Futurism continue through March 14 at Dean Jensen Gallery (759 N. Water Street). more

Feb 17, 2015 7:54 PM Visual Arts 1 Comments

art.jpg.jpe

The last word from Charles Foster Kane’s lips was “rosebud,” a clue that set the mystery of Citizen Kane in motion. For artist Tyanna J. Buie, her large-scale prints on view in “Playing Favorites” at Dean Jensen more

May 21, 2014 2:14 AM Visual Arts 1 Comments

art_rev.jpg.jpe

Take all of the good/bad girls you’ve encountered in the world—the barely ripe Lolitas, the wet-lipped runway models, the girl who trod on a loaf and, of course, the one who kissed a frog. Sprinkle with flocking and more

Jan 20, 2013 5:37 PM Visual Arts

The end of the year brings a flurry of new resolutions for2013. However, several days remain to close out 2012. Find the time to say a final farewell toseveral exhibitions when waving goodbye to 2012 while welcoming 2013.1.    One:  Revisit Re.. more

Dec 29, 2012 5:40 AM Visual Arts

artpre.jpg.jpe

October 2012 marks a milestone in the career of gallery owner Dean Jensen. After writing about art, music, theater and travel for the former Milwaukee Sentinel, Jensen founded Dean Jensen Gallery in October 1987... more

Oct 8, 2012 1:34 PM Visual Arts

 Friday night, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’sInova/Kenilworth Gallery overflowed with people of all ages, people excited in Milwaukee art. The crowd rushed in for the opening of the “2011 GreaterMilwaukee Foundation’s Mary L. Nohl Fund Fe.. more

Oct 6, 2012 10:48 PM Visual Arts

blogimage18145.jpe

Dean Jensen Gallery is now a 25-year tradition in Milwaukee's modern art scene. Just before the gallery opened in 1987, Russell Bowman, then executive director of the Milwaukee Art Museum, introduced Jensen to the wonders of... more

Mar 26, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage18015.jpe

Art. Community. Education. These words hold special meaning for the 11,000 people who walk through the doors each year at Walker's Point Center for the Arts (WPCA). Phyllis and Steve Chicorel founded the WPCA in April 1987 as a welcoming... more

Mar 13, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Feb 9, 2012 3:05 AM Visual Arts

The warm, autumn weather inspired a crowded gallery night and a quieter Saturday this past October weekend. Friday night the action began early at 5:00 p.m. when the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design\'s Alumni and Student Art Sale o.. more

Oct 24, 2011 6:44 PM Visual Arts

blogimage16302.jpe

Dean Jensen Gallery obtains contemporary fine art from around the world and showcases it in Milwaukee. For the fall Gallery Night and Day, Jensen is co-curating an exhibit with Russell Bowman, former director of the Milwaukee Art Museum... more

Oct 3, 2011 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Artist Joan Backes stands under a 12 feet high tree in Dean Jensen Gallery. The nature inspired installation fills the entire back gallery room, the branches bare and waiting for leaves to fill the tiny holes in the upper tree, where Backes w.. more

Apr 17, 2011 10:12 PM Visual Arts

ART TALK- BIG BANG, SMALL BUCKS III @ DEAN JENSEN GALLERY Dean Jensen Gallery brought the annual Big Bang Small Bucks III exhibition back to his walls for December and January to open 2011. Jensen extends an invitation to 25 artists from Milw.. more

Jan 6, 2011 12:35 PM Visual Arts

blogimage12960.jpe

The exhibition “Wisconsin Moderns” at Dean Jensen Gallery (759 N. Water St.) offers a sophisticated return to 20th-century art with six prestigious state artists whose inspiration descended from Brancusi, Cezanne, Matisse and Picasso. more

Nov 17, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12041.jpe

During Wisconsin’s fall season, nature creates its own array of visual art. Against this vibrant outdoor backdrop, many exceptional indoor art exhibitions begin in September and October.On Oct. 9, the Milwaukee Art Museum displays European ... more

Aug 30, 2010 12:00 AM Fall Arts Guide

Nov 19, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

