Jul 25, 2016 12:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Uncanny, Unconventional Materials
The exhibition “Jason Yi: Terraform,” currently open and showing at Dean Jensen Gallery through June 18, reveals that Yi’s sculptures and installations are distinctly contemporary but nod to historical reference points like Dada and Mini... more
May 17, 2016 3:38 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Person, Noun, Photograph
Through March 19, the Portrait Society Gallery features “A Person is a Noun” featuring photography by Tom Bamberger and Lois Bielefeld, as well as a vido and sound installation by Ted Brusubardis. This exploration of contemporary portrai... more
Jan 26, 2016 3:01 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Brew City Bombshells Get Tiki at Summer’s End
The Brew City Bombshells Burlesque are holding on to summer for as long as it’s still technically here. The burlesque entertainment group has included the dance talents with names like Vee Valentine, Polly Amour, Anetta Vendetta and the hula.. more
Sep 16, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
History, Pop Culture and Beauty at Dean Jensen
Claire Stigliani: Screens and Mirrors and Santiago Cucullu: A Softer Side of Futurism continue through March 14 at Dean Jensen Gallery (759 N. Water Street). more
Feb 17, 2015 7:54 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts 1 Comments
Tyanna J. Buie Plays Favorites at Dean Jensen Gallery
The last word from Charles Foster Kane’s lips was “rosebud,” a clue that set the mystery of Citizen Kane in motion. For artist Tyanna J. Buie, her large-scale prints on view in “Playing Favorites” at Dean Jensen more
May 21, 2014 2:14 AM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts 1 Comments
Claire Stigliani’s Dangerous World
Take all of the good/bad girls you’ve encountered in the world—the barely ripe Lolitas, the wet-lipped runway models, the girl who trod on a loaf and, of course, the one who kissed a frog. Sprinkle with flocking and more
Jan 20, 2013 5:37 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
ART to Do List Before Welcoming 2013
The end of the year brings a flurry of new resolutions for2013. However, several days remain to close out 2012. Find the time to say a final farewell toseveral exhibitions when waving goodbye to 2012 while welcoming 2013.1. One: Revisit Re.. more
Dec 29, 2012 5:40 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
‘25 for 25’ Toasts Jensen’s Silver Anniversary
October 2012 marks a milestone in the career of gallery owner Dean Jensen. After writing about art, music, theater and travel for the former Milwaukee Sentinel, Jensen founded Dean Jensen Gallery in October 1987... more
Oct 8, 2012 1:34 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
2011 Greater Milwaukee Foundation's Mary L. Nohl Fund Fellowships for Individuals Exhibition: Sonja Thomsen
Friday night, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’sInova/Kenilworth Gallery overflowed with people of all ages, people excited in Milwaukee art. The crowd rushed in for the opening of the “2011 GreaterMilwaukee Foundation’s Mary L. Nohl Fund Fe.. more
Oct 6, 2012 10:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Dean Jensen's Outsider Art
Dean Jensen Gallery is now a 25-year tradition in Milwaukee's modern art scene. Just before the gallery opened in 1987, Russell Bowman, then executive director of the Milwaukee Art Museum, introduced Jensen to the wonders of... more
Mar 26, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
WPCA Celebrates 25 Years in Milwaukee
Art. Community. Education. These words hold special meaning for the 11,000 people who walk through the doors each year at Walker's Point Center for the Arts (WPCA). Phyllis and Steve Chicorel founded the WPCA in April 1987 as a welcoming... more
Mar 13, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Installation, Integration & Intersection @ MIAD & JMKAC
Feb 9, 2012 3:05 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Notes On An October Gallery Night
The warm, autumn weather inspired a crowded gallery night and a quieter Saturday this past October weekend. Friday night the action began early at 5:00 p.m. when the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design\'s Alumni and Student Art Sale o.. more
Oct 24, 2011 6:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Dean Jensen Gallery's 'Great Impressions'
Dean Jensen Gallery obtains contemporary fine art from around the world and showcases it in Milwaukee. For the fall Gallery Night and Day, Jensen is co-curating an exhibit with Russell Bowman, former director of the Milwaukee Art Museum... more
Oct 3, 2011 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
The Art of Making Art @ Dean Jensen Gallery
Artist Joan Backes stands under a 12 feet high tree in Dean Jensen Gallery. The nature inspired installation fills the entire back gallery room, the branches bare and waiting for leaves to fill the tiny holes in the upper tree, where Backes w.. more
Apr 17, 2011 10:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Big Bang, Small Bucks III @ Dean Jensen Gallery
ART TALK- BIG BANG, SMALL BUCKS III @ DEAN JENSEN GALLERY Dean Jensen Gallery brought the annual Big Bang Small Bucks III exhibition back to his walls for December and January to open 2011. Jensen extends an invitation to 25 artists from Milw.. more
Jan 6, 2011 12:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Wisconsin Moderns
The exhibition “Wisconsin Moderns” at Dean Jensen Gallery (759 N. Water St.) offers a sophisticated return to 20th-century art with six prestigious state artists whose inspiration descended from Brancusi, Cezanne, Matisse and Picasso. more
Nov 17, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Fall Visual Arts Preview
During Wisconsin’s fall season, nature creates its own array of visual art. Against this vibrant outdoor backdrop, many exceptional indoor art exhibitions begin in September and October.On Oct. 9, the Milwaukee Art Museum displays European ... more
Aug 30, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Fall Arts Guide
