Deanna Alexander
Martha Collins-De La Rosa Seeks to Unseat Milwaukee County Supervisor Deanna Alexander on Northwest Side
One fascinating Milwaukee County Supervisor race to watch is District 18 in the county’s far northwest corner, where Wisconsin Jobs Now Executive Director Martha Collins-De La Rosa is taking on conservative first-term Supervisor Deanna Alex... more
Mar 15, 2016 5:04 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 6 Comments
Abele Cut Milwaukee County and Minority Representation on MATC Board
With allegations of African American disenfranchisement and taxation without representation, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele is facing criticism for his appointments to the Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC) board. more
Feb 2, 2016 3:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 5 Comments
Will Milwaukee Issue Community ID Cards?
The City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County are partnering on studying the feasibility of offering community identification cards to those who cannot obtain a state ID—most likely those who are elderly, transgender, recently incarcerated, ho... more
Nov 10, 2015 2:23 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 8 Comments
Supervisor Alexander Makes Explosive Claims about Secret Information on Milwaukee County Pension Changes--UPDATED
Feb 17, 2015 9:30 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Supervisor Lipscomb Defends Kimberly Walker Dismissal
Drama has only increased in the weeks since the Milwaukee County board’s 13-5 vote to terminate the county’s top attorney, Kimberly Walker, hand-picked by County more
Jul 2, 2013 11:24 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Theo Lipscomb Defends Kimberly Walker Dismissal
So a “war of words”has broken out over the Milwaukee County board’s dismissal of its corporationcounsel, Kimberly Walker. On the one hand youhave 13 supervisors who voted to terminate her—a supermajority that canoverride Abele’s expected .. more
Jun 27, 2013 8:56 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Issue of the Week: Local Control v. The Inside Job
On Monday, a 14-4 supermajority of the Milwaukee County board overrode County Executive Chris Abele’s veto of their plan to reform county government at a local level. more
May 7, 2013 9:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Heroes of the Week: DreamBikes Mentors, Volunteers and Youth Staff
The nonprofit DreamBikes focuses on helping youth develop the necessary life skills and work experience needed to become successful adults. With shop locations in Madison (4245 W. Beltline Highway) and their newest one in more
May 7, 2013 9:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Abele Wants $1,000 for His Emails—But He’d Never Charged a Fee When They Concerned Walker: UPDATED
Funny—when I’d file open records requests withMilwaukee County to look into the communications of the Walker administration,the county always provided them for no cost. In fact, just a few weeks ago, the county mailed mea disc with more than .. more
May 2, 2013 6:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Issue of the Week: County Chaos: Follow the Money
It’s difficult to keep up with the twists and turns in the Milwaukee County saga.But it’s easy to understand once you follow the money, as advised by Deep Throat during the Watergate scandal. more
May 1, 2013 6:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Dueling County Reform Proposals Vie for Support
On Monday afternoon, a Milwaukee County Board committee voted 6 to 1 to streamline county government and reduce supervisors’ salaries and budget.The full board is set to vote on the more
Apr 24, 2013 5:37 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Candidates for Milwaukee County Supervisor, District 18: Alexander v. Corder
Deanna Alexander and Tracey Corder are vying to represent District 18 on the Milwaukee County board. The general election will be held on Tuesday, April 3. (Not sure you live in District 18? Verify your voter registration and district in the <a hr.. more
Mar 14, 2012 8:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Megafaun w/ Conrad Plymouth and Sam Quinn @ Club Garibaldi
Though they risk being lumped together with the surplus of bearded, new-roots musicians inspired by O Brother Where Art Thou Americana and their parents’ handed-down Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young albums, Megafaun aren’t nearly as bound by ... more
Jun 16, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
The Cholive Puts an End to Naked Cocktails
Graphic designer JoeHausch observed this vacancy within the world’s garnish caddies and came upwith a simple but brilliant concept: the Cholive, featuring whole cream ganachein a rich, dark chocolate truffle. The olive-shaped Cholive can ev... more
Dec 30, 2009 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview
Kiddus I
The lo-fi murmurs ofmany of these “lost” recordings by Jamaican singer Kiddus I, recorded circa1980, only enhance their appeal. Aside from a couple of earnest efforts to ridethe fading disco wave, the tracks on this two-disc set are root,CD... more
Dec 15, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Brewers vs. Cubs
Fresh off their series from the Houston Astros, the Brewers begin a three-game home series against the Chicago Cubs tonight.,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 21, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee