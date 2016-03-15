RSS

Deanna Alexander

One fascinating Milwaukee County Supervisor race to watch is District 18 in the county’s far northwest corner, where Wisconsin Jobs Now Executive Director Martha Collins-De La Rosa is taking on conservative first-term Supervisor Deanna Alex... more

Mar 15, 2016 5:04 PM News Features 6 Comments

With allegations of African American disenfranchisement and taxation without representation, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele is facing criticism for his appointments to the Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC) board. more

Feb 2, 2016 3:24 PM News Features 5 Comments

The City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County are partnering on studying the feasibility of offering community identification cards to those who cannot obtain a state ID—most likely those who are elderly, transgender, recently incarcerated, ho... more

Nov 10, 2015 2:23 PM News Features 8 Comments

Feb 17, 2015 9:30 PM Daily Dose

Drama has only increased in the weeks since the Milwaukee County board’s 13-5 vote to terminate the county’s top attorney, Kimberly Walker, hand-picked by County more

Jul 2, 2013 11:24 PM News Features

So a “war of words”has broken out over the Milwaukee County board’s dismissal of its corporationcounsel, Kimberly Walker. On the one hand youhave 13 supervisors who voted to terminate her—a supermajority that canoverride Abele’s expected .. more

Jun 27, 2013 8:56 PM Daily Dose

On Monday, a 14-4 supermajority of the Milwaukee County board overrode County Executive Chris Abele’s veto of their plan to reform county government at a local level. more

May 7, 2013 9:18 PM Expresso

The nonprofit DreamBikes focuses on helping youth develop the necessary life skills and work experience needed to become successful adults. With shop locations in Madison (4245 W. Beltline Highway) and their newest one in more

May 7, 2013 9:15 PM Expresso

Funny—when I’d file open records requests withMilwaukee County to look into the communications of the Walker administration,the county always provided them for no cost. In fact, just a few weeks ago, the county mailed mea disc with more than .. more

May 2, 2013 6:04 PM Daily Dose

It’s difficult to keep up with the twists and turns in the Milwaukee County saga.But it’s easy to understand once you follow the money, as advised by Deep Throat during the Watergate scandal. more

May 1, 2013 6:16 PM Expresso

On Monday afternoon, a Milwaukee County Board committee voted 6 to 1 to streamline county government and reduce supervisors’ salaries and budget.The full board is set to vote on the more

Apr 24, 2013 5:37 PM News Features

Deanna Alexander and Tracey Corder are vying to represent District 18 on the Milwaukee County board. The general election will be held on Tuesday, April 3. (Not sure you live in District 18? Verify your voter registration and district in the <a hr.. more

Mar 14, 2012 8:23 PM Daily Dose

Though they risk being lumped together with the surplus of bearded, new-roots musicians inspired by O Brother Where Art Thou Americana and their parents’ handed-down Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young albums, Megafaun aren’t nearly as bound by ... more

Jun 16, 2010 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

Graphic designer JoeHausch observed this vacancy within the world’s garnish caddies and came upwith a simple but brilliant concept: the Cholive, featuring whole cream ganachein a rich, dark chocolate truffle. The olive-shaped Cholive can ev... more

Dec 30, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

The lo-fi murmurs ofmany of these “lost” recordings by Jamaican singer Kiddus I, recorded circa1980, only enhance their appeal. Aside from a couple of earnest efforts to ridethe fading disco wave, the tracks on this two-disc set are root,CD... more

Dec 15, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Fresh off their series from the Houston Astros, the Brewers begin a three-game home series against the Chicago Cubs tonight.,Today in Milwaukee more

Sep 21, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

