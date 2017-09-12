RSS

Veteran local actors draw a warm and comic gravity to the stage in Sunset Playhouse’s production of Over the River and Through the Woods, a comedy by Joe DiPietro. more

Sep 12, 2017 2:58 PM Theater

The Village Playhouse of Wauwatosa includes this production of A Doll’s House, directed by Deanna Strasse, as part of its “Season of Women." Set in the second half of the 19th century, the play ... more

Mar 28, 2017 3:55 PM Theater

Jan 23, 2017 12:00 PM Theater

West Allis’ Off-Book Players will stage a production of David Rimmer’s New York. It’s a look at people trying to get on with their lives in the months after September 11th, 2001. Deanna Strasse directs a cast including Melody Lopac, Phil Ste.. more

Dec 23, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

Ray Cooney’s farce Funny Money, now playing at Waukesha Civic Theatre, takes us back to 1970s London. Director Graham Killeen has brought together a wonderful cast with impressive chemistry on stage and is spot-on in keeping with the fast-p... more

Feb 10, 2015 8:58 AM Theater

Alabama is the only state in the union that still has a ban on the sale of sex toys. Nevertheless, a shop called Pleasures in Huntsville, Ala., recently expanded to a former bank building in order to use three drive-thru windows to sell dil... more

Dec 23, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

Back in the 1960s, John Fahey and Leo Kottke uncovered a new dimension for guitar with very old roots in the rich soil of American music. Milwaukee guitarist Colin O’Brien has long been immersed in many varieties of old-time music. On Insid... more

Sep 27, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

