RSS

My Dear Othello

aegateway_theatregigante_courtesyoftheatregigante.jpg.jpe

Theatre Gigante Presents the Milwaukee premiere of Irish playwright Mark O’Rowe’s Terminus. more

Apr 21, 2015 7:37 PM A&E Feature

offthecuff_michaelstebbins.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Mike Scrivener

Actor Michael Stebbins talks about moving back to Milwaukee and the allure of David Sedaris’s holiday essays. more

Nov 29, 2014 4:57 PM Off the Cuff

theater.jpg.jpe

Theatre Gigante opens its season by reprising its 2004 theater-dance hybrid, My Dear Othello. Inspired by Noh drama and featuring painted panels by the late Schomer Lichtner, the ornately stylized production centers on the final moments of ... more

Oct 29, 2014 11:52 PM Theater

My Dear Othello is a Frankenstein monster of a theater piece. From Shakespeare’s Othello the work culls plot points and its cast of characters. Like José Limón’s ballet The Moor’s Pavane, the work focuses on Othello’s four more

Oct 15, 2014 6:48 PM Theater

othello.jpg.jpe

TheatreGigante Artistic Directors IsabelleKralj & Mark Anderson return early next month to their 2004deconstruction/reconstruction of  aclassic by Shakespeare as they present My Dear Othello. The tenyears since the show was originally produce.. more

Oct 13, 2014 7:10 AM Theater

kennilworth building.jpg.jpe

AsSeptember approaches, all the little gaps in the upcoming theater season beginto fill-in. Some time ago, Theatre Gigante announced a couple of showsfor the upxoming season that look interesting.Oct.23 - Nov. 8 Theatre Gigantepresents My Dea.. more

Aug 21, 2014 10:03 AM Theater

blogimage10801.jpe

Singer-songwriter Kasey Anderson may hail from Portland, but his songwriting is pure Texas, drawing from the hard-scrabble storytelling tradition of greats like Steve Earle and Townes Van Zandt. Over the course of five albums, the latest of more

May 5, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

On what is literally a solo album, Tom Tesions shows how great songs can stand on their own, naked without the cover of elaborate arrangements or production or even a band. Singing and playing acoustic guitar (along with an occasional shake... more

Apr 15, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES