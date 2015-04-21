My Dear Othello
Theatre Gigante Marries Dance, Theater and More
Theatre Gigante Presents the Milwaukee premiere of Irish playwright Mark O’Rowe’s Terminus. more
Apr 21, 2015 7:37 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
A Return to Midwest Stages
Actor Michael Stebbins talks about moving back to Milwaukee and the allure of David Sedaris’s holiday essays. more
Nov 29, 2014 4:57 PM Evan Rytlewski Off the Cuff
Shakespeare Meets Noh Drama
Theatre Gigante opens its season by reprising its 2004 theater-dance hybrid, My Dear Othello. Inspired by Noh drama and featuring painted panels by the late Schomer Lichtner, the ornately stylized production centers on the final moments of ... more
Oct 29, 2014 11:52 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Theatre Gigante Updates ‘Othello’
My Dear Othello is a Frankenstein monster of a theater piece. From Shakespeare’s Othello the work culls plot points and its cast of characters. Like José Limón’s ballet The Moor’s Pavane, the work focuses on Othello’s four more
Oct 15, 2014 6:48 PM Tyler Friedman Theater
My Dear Othello Returns in November with Theatre Gigante
TheatreGigante Artistic Directors IsabelleKralj & Mark Anderson return early next month to their 2004deconstruction/reconstruction of aclassic by Shakespeare as they present My Dear Othello. The tenyears since the show was originally produce.. more
Oct 13, 2014 7:10 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Theatre Gigante in 2014/2015
AsSeptember approaches, all the little gaps in the upcoming theater season beginto fill-in. Some time ago, Theatre Gigante announced a couple of showsfor the upxoming season that look interesting.Oct.23 - Nov. 8 Theatre Gigantepresents My Dea.. more
Aug 21, 2014 10:03 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Kasey Anderson
Singer-songwriter Kasey Anderson may hail from Portland, but his songwriting is pure Texas, drawing from the hard-scrabble storytelling tradition of greats like Steve Earle and Townes Van Zandt. Over the course of five albums, the latest of more
May 5, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Tom Tesions
On what is literally a solo album, Tom Tesions shows how great songs can stand on their own, naked without the cover of elaborate arrangements or production or even a band. Singing and playing acoustic guitar (along with an occasional shake... more
Apr 15, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews