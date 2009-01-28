Deastro
Angry Harlem Voice
When he arrived in Washington in 1945 as the Member of House of Representatives for Harlem, Adam Clayton Powell was denied service at most of the capital’s lunch counters and bars. He left office a quarter-century later under clouds of controvers.. more
Jan 28, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Brewers this and that
With all the other hullaballoo, I wasn't sure where to include these, so here's a few more quick hits on the Brewers.*We declined our 2009 option on Craig Counsell. While I'll agree that Craig is clutch and he was a solid left-handed option off th.. more
Nov 3, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
BEST CHINESE RESTAURANT
No. 1 Chinese Multiple Locations The Downtow Talley’s Folly ,Best Of The City - Dining more
Apr 24, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2008