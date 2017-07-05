Death From Above 1979
Death From Above @ Uline Warehouse, Summerfest
For their first show under their truncated new name, Death From Above treated loyal fans to a mix of “crusty new songs and crusty old ones." more
Jul 5, 2017 10:30 AM Shaye Graves Concert Reviews
Summerfest Reveals Its 2017 Grounds Stage Headliners
With all but one of its American Family Insurance Amphitheater headliners announced, today Summerfest revealed its daily grounds stage lineup. The lineup is filled with the usual familiar faces, including The Moody Blues, The Steve Miller Band, Th.. more
Apr 12, 2017 11:02 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee: July 23-29
German Fest, Rhythm Lab MicroFest and the Riverwest 24 are among Milwaukee’s big gatherings this week. more
Jul 21, 2015 9:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
De Waart Leads Giants of German Romanticism
By the time Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827) composed his Piano Concerto No. 3 in C Minor, Op. 37 (1803), the Romantic Era in music was in its infancy. Hearkening back somewhat, Beethoven modeled this concerto on the C Minor concerto (K. 49... more
Jan 17, 2011 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music