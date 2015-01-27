RSS

Death Blues

Photo Credits: Siri Hanson (Left) Kat Schleicher (Right)

This week Death Blues go out with a bang, Wild Child visits Mad Planet and Tapebenders take on Cactus Club. more

Jan 27, 2015 11:12 PM This Week in Milwaukee

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we return from a few weeks off to celebrate the best Milwaukee albums of the year. We share some standout tracks from NO/NO, Space Raft, Death Blues, Joseph Hu.. more

Dec 11, 2014 5:35 PM On Music

In a banner year for local music, these 15 albums absolutely blew us away. more

Dec 2, 2014 8:52 PM Music Feature 4 Comments

Percussionist/composer Jon Mueller has had a banner year, releasing two absolutely visionary records with his project Death Blues as well as an ambient collaborative LP with minimalist musician Duane Pitre, all between long stretches on the road w.. more

Nov 11, 2014 6:00 PM On Music

Among the most remarkable qualities of the new Death Blues record Ensemble —and there are a lot of them—is that it's a uniquely visual album. That's reflected, of course, in its packaging, which pairs the LP with a hefty, photo-laden hardcover boo.. more

Sep 16, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

Earlier this summer Death Blues, the shape-shifting project from Milwaukee percussionist/composer Jon Mueller, released Non-Fiction , an audaciously loud, intriguingly dense manifesto of an album that, months after its release, continues to reveal.. more

Sep 4, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

High concepts are a dime a dozen in modern music, but it’s rare that you come across anything where those often-lofty ideas actually inform and guide the sound you’re hearing in a way that’s not purely superficial. It’s easy to throw around... more

Jun 18, 2014 3:09 AM Local Music

Drummer Jon Mueller has spent a good chunk of the last couple of years recording, promoting and touring behind the latest Volcano Choir album, Repave , but that hasn't kept him from his many other projects. This month he'll release his latest reco.. more

Jun 2, 2014 6:00 PM On Music

Saturday’s show at Cactus Club, curated by Peter J. Woods for the Experimental Milwaukee series, featured four very different experimental acts from in and around Wisconsin. Woods, himself one of the major nodes of more

May 6, 2013 2:00 PM Concert Reviews

Jon Mueller understands that silence can be unnerving. That simple understanding has carried through all of the drummer’s work, from his output with Collections of Colonies of Bees to his myriad collaborations with various experimental composers a.. more

Nov 15, 2012 11:30 PM On Music

With his 1996 debut Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite , Maxwell helped establish mellow, groove-based neo-soul as a commercially viable alternative to the more dance-based R&B of the time, but after his 2001 album, Now , he willfully more

May 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

In American Fiesta , a solo show produced by Renaissance Theaterworks, storyteller John McGivern proves that a play about pottery can be entertaining, funny and thought-provoking, and may even leave the audience a bit teary-eyed. more

May 16, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

As approval ratings for Barack Obama decline at home, world opinion of the United States is rising steadily under his stewardship.A new international survey by the British Broadcasting Corp. (BBC) reveals that views of the United States aro... more

Apr 26, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

After a memorably bizarre breakthrough performance as George McFly in 1985’s Back to the Future , Hollywood outsider Crispin Glover continued to act in major films—including this year’s Alice in Wonderland and Hot Tub Tim more

Apr 22, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Glass is everywhere. From windows to mirrors to drinking vessels, glass permeates everyday life. When assembled, blown or cast with a master touch and vision, glass can even transform into fine art.This ordinary material with contrasting pr... more

Mar 31, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

