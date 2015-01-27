Death Blues
This Week in Milwaukee: Jan. 29-Feb. 3
This week Death Blues go out with a bang, Wild Child visits Mad Planet and Tapebenders take on Cactus Club. more
Jan 27, 2015 11:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Best Milwaukee Albums of 2014
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we return from a few weeks off to celebrate the best Milwaukee albums of the year. We share some standout tracks from NO/NO, Space Raft, Death Blues, Joseph Hu.. more
Dec 11, 2014 5:35 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Essential Milwaukee Albums of 2014
In a banner year for local music, these 15 albums absolutely blew us away. more
Dec 2, 2014 8:52 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 4 Comments
Jon Mueller and Friends Celebrate Design at AIGA's "Futura Extra Bold" Concert
Percussionist/composer Jon Mueller has had a banner year, releasing two absolutely visionary records with his project Death Blues as well as an ambient collaborative LP with minimalist musician Duane Pitre, all between long stretches on the road w.. more
Nov 11, 2014 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Gaze at the Mask-Filled Video for Death Blues' "Languaging"
Among the most remarkable qualities of the new Death Blues record Ensemble —and there are a lot of them—is that it's a uniquely visual album. That's reflected, of course, in its packaging, which pairs the LP with a hefty, photo-laden hardcover boo.. more
Sep 16, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream Death Blues' Cinematic Latest Album, "Ensemble"
Earlier this summer Death Blues, the shape-shifting project from Milwaukee percussionist/composer Jon Mueller, released Non-Fiction , an audaciously loud, intriguingly dense manifesto of an album that, months after its release, continues to reveal.. more
Sep 4, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Death Blues Returns with a Cryptic, Blown-Out Manifesto
High concepts are a dime a dozen in modern music, but it’s rare that you come across anything where those often-lofty ideas actually inform and guide the sound you’re hearing in a way that’s not purely superficial. It’s easy to throw around... more
Jun 18, 2014 3:09 AM Thomas Michalski Local Music
The New Death Blues Video Will Melt Your Face Off
Drummer Jon Mueller has spent a good chunk of the last couple of years recording, promoting and touring behind the latest Volcano Choir album, Repave , but that hasn't kept him from his many other projects. This month he'll release his latest reco.. more
Jun 2, 2014 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Death Blues w/ Olivia Block, Cages and Peter Woods
Saturday’s show at Cactus Club, curated by Peter J. Woods for the Experimental Milwaukee series, featured four very different experimental acts from in and around Wisconsin. Woods, himself one of the major nodes of more
May 6, 2013 2:00 PM Joe Guszkowski Concert Reviews
Stream Jon Mueller's Magnificent "Death Blues" LP
Jon Mueller understands that silence can be unnerving. That simple understanding has carried through all of the drummer’s work, from his output with Collections of Colonies of Bees to his myriad collaborations with various experimental composers a.. more
Nov 15, 2012 11:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
