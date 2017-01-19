Death Cab For Cutie
Ben Gibbard w/ Julien Baker @ The Pabst Theater
No songwriter in recent memory has better captured the physical sensation of depression than Julien Baker. more
Jan 19, 2017 9:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
This Week in Milwaukee: Jan. 12-18, 2017
Highlights of this week’s concert calendar include a young rap star, an old country star, Local Coverage and Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard. more
Jan 10, 2017 2:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Death Cab For Cutie w/ Julien Baker @ Miller Lite Oasis, Summerfest
Death Cab For Cutie made a solid case that their best years aren't behind them with a razor-sharp rock show at Summerfest. more
Jul 11, 2016 9:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: July 7-13
Summerfest saved some of its best for last. more
Jul 5, 2016 3:54 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: April 30 - May 5
A new month brings The Replacements, Crosby, Stills & Nash and Death Cab For Cutie to Milwaukee. more
Apr 28, 2015 9:34 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week on The Disclaimer: Our 2015 Spring Concert Preview
This week on The Disclaimer, it's our annual spring concert preview. Matt Schoeffler fills in for host Ryan Schleicher to join Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I as we run down the shows we're most excited about—and, to be sure, there's a lot to l.. more
Feb 19, 2015 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
A Revamped Death Cab For Cutie will Play the Riverside Theater
Death Cab For Cutie will return to Milwaukee to play the Riverside Theater on Monday, May 4, the venue announced today, but when they do they'll look a bit different from the last time they swung through the city. Last year the band parted on good.. more
Jan 26, 2015 3:10 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee Music Video Roundup: Sat. Nite Duets, Like Like The The Death Death, Milo
It was only a decade ago that music videos were an unthinkable luxury for most bands. There was an air of exclusivity to them: Unless you were on a label with a decent promotional budget or had a film major in your band, you probably weren't going.. more
Nov 12, 2013 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream The Jamie Breiwick Quartet's Neo-Bop Album, "Spirits"
Ever since The Bad Plus attracted way more attention than most of their contemporaries could ever dream of over a decade ago with their cover of Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit," the unexpected cover has been the surest way for a jazz act to ga.. more
May 2, 2013 9:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Paper Holland’s Long-in-the-Making Debut
Most students go through college faster than it took Milwaukee’s Paper Holland to finish their debut full-length, Happy Belated. In fact, the recording process resembled something like an education for the band. more
Dec 30, 2012 8:28 PM Kevin Mueller Music Feature
The Midwestern Charm
If many of Wisconsin's alt country/Americana practitioners skew toward honky-tonk good times and general hilarity, Green Bay's Midwestern Charm brings grim equilibrium on the band’s self-titled debut. Loneliness, regret, angst... more
Oct 14, 2012 2:31 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Death Cab for Cutie
Milwaukee's most die-hard Death Cab for Cutie fans probably caught the band back in April, when the group headlined a sold-out show at the Riverside Theater backed by The Magik*Magik Orchestra, the San Francisco ensemble that lent... more
Jul 5, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Hearts of Stone Begin Anew, Hit Harder
For Hearts of Stone singer Neil Weingarth, the latest version of his band has come as a bit of a revelation... more
Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Joshua Miller Local Music 1 Comments
Vic and Gab's Sweet, Sisterly Pop
When asked what music has inspired her the most, Victoriah Banuelos, half of the sister-sister Milwaukee pop outfit Vic and Gab, answers readily: “Rush.” Victoriah isn't over the age of 35, and she isn't clueless about current indepe more
May 9, 2012 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Local Music
The Promise Ring, Death Cab for Cutie and Lupe Fiasco To Headline the Harley-Davidson Roadhouse
If you couldn\'t get tickets to The Promise Ring\'s sold-out show at the Turner Hall Ballroom this winter, you\'ll have another chance to see the recently reunited group. They\'ve been added to the Summerfest lineup as a Harley-Davidson Roadhouse .. more
Apr 23, 2012 12:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Death Cab for Cutie w/ Magik*Magik Orchestra and Low @ The Riverside Theater
Before Death Cab for Cutie released its latest record, 2011's Codes and Keys, frontman Ben Gibbard mentioned in an interview that some fans would find the string section that's featured on the album off-putting compared to the band's previo more
Apr 16, 2012 12:00 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Death Cab For Cutie Returns to Milwaukee, With Strings
<p>As crass as it is to celebrate an artist\'s misfortune, many Death Cab For Cutie fans couldn\'t help but feel a twinge of a joy upon reading reports last November that Ben Gibbard\'s two-year marriage to actress Zooey Deschanel was coming to an.. more
Jan 18, 2012 6:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
New Release Wrap-Up: My Morning Jacket, Death Cab For Cutie
My Morning Jacket's overblown 2008 album Evil Urges wasn't remotely selective about its experimentation—Jim James and company just put a whole bunch of plastic products in the microwave and trusted the listener to enjoy whatever odd smells, shapes.. more
May 31, 2011 3:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Holly Golightly Makes the Case for Stagnancy
Holly Golightly is an artist stuck in a rut, and that’s just fine with her.The U.K. garage-rock songstress introduced herself to the world in the early ’90s as a member of the Thee Headcoatees, an all-girl garage quartet assembled by Billy ... more
Jun 16, 2010 12:00 AM Adam Lovinus Music Feature
Milwaukeean Kate Baldwin Nominated for a Tony Award
Even though she’d been gone from Milwaukee for 10 years when she got the news about her first Tony Award nomination, one of the first things actress Kate Baldwin did was call her Shorewood High School drama teacher Barbara Gensler. “She was... more
Jun 9, 2010 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater