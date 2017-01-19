RSS

Death Cab For Cutie

Photos courtesy Kellen Nordstrom

No songwriter in recent memory has better captured the physical sensation of depression than Julien Baker. more

Jan 19, 2017 9:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

tommystinson.jpg.jpe

Highlights of this week’s concert calendar include a young rap star, an old country star, Local Coverage and Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard. more

Jan 10, 2017 2:28 PM This Week in Milwaukee

deathcab-maggie.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Maggie Vaughn/Shepherd Express

Death Cab For Cutie made a solid case that their best years aren't behind them with a razor-sharp rock show at Summerfest. more

Jul 11, 2016 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

twim_thedecemberists.jpg.jpe

Summerfest saved some of its best for last. more

Jul 5, 2016 3:54 PM This Week in Milwaukee

the-replacements-minnesota-2014-tony-nelson-billboard-650.jpg.jpe

A new month brings The Replacements, Crosby, Stills & Nash and Death Cab For Cutie to Milwaukee. more

Apr 28, 2015 9:34 PM This Week in Milwaukee

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, it's our annual spring concert preview. Matt Schoeffler fills in for host Ryan Schleicher to join Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I as we run down the shows we're most excited about—and, to be sure, there's a lot to l.. more

Feb 19, 2015 5:00 PM On Music

onmusic_deathcabforcutie.jpg.jpe

Photo courtesy Pabst Theater Organization

Death Cab For Cutie will return to Milwaukee to play the Riverside Theater on Monday, May 4, the venue announced today, but when they do they'll look a bit different from the last time they swung through the city. Last year the band parted on good.. more

Jan 26, 2015 3:10 PM On Music

like like the the death death here comes the irregular video jack packard.jpg.jpe

It was only a decade ago that music videos were an unthinkable luxury for most bands. There was an air of exclusivity to them: Unless you were on a label with a decent promotional budget or had a film major in your band, you probably weren't going.. more

Nov 12, 2013 3:00 PM On Music

spirits.jpg.jpe

Ever since The Bad Plus attracted way more attention than most of their contemporaries could ever dream of over a decade ago with their cover of Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit," the unexpected cover has been the surest way for a jazz act to ga.. more

May 2, 2013 9:00 PM On Music

7a387b3412568198e09872e4ef190cca.jpg.jpe

Most students go through college faster than it took Milwaukee’s Paper Holland to finish their debut full-length, Happy Belated. In fact, the recording process resembled something like an education for the band. more

Dec 30, 2012 8:28 PM Music Feature

247762_502769799752621_340675130_n.jpg.jpe

If many of Wisconsin's alt country/Americana practitioners skew toward honky-tonk good times and general hilarity, Green Bay's Midwestern Charm brings grim equilibrium on the band’s self-titled debut. Loneliness, regret, angst... more

Oct 14, 2012 2:31 AM Album Reviews

blogimage19198.jpe

Milwaukee's most die-hard Death Cab for Cutie fans probably caught the band back in April, when the group headlined a sold-out show at the Riverside Theater backed by The Magik*Magik Orchestra, the San Francisco ensemble that lent... more

Jul 5, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage19179.jpe

For Hearts of Stone singer Neil Weingarth, the latest version of his band has come as a bit of a revelation... more

Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music 1 Comments

blogimage18627.jpe

When asked what music has inspired her the most, Victoriah Banuelos, half of the sister-sister Milwaukee pop outfit Vic and Gab, answers readily: “Rush.” Victoriah isn't over the age of 35, and she isn't clueless about current indepe more

May 9, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

blogimage8189.jpe

If you couldn\'t get tickets to The Promise Ring\'s sold-out show at the Turner Hall Ballroom this winter, you\'ll have another chance to see the recently reunited group. They\'ve been added to the Summerfest lineup as a Harley-Davidson Roadhouse .. more

Apr 23, 2012 12:30 PM On Music

blogimage18390.jpe

Before Death Cab for Cutie released its latest record, 2011's Codes and Keys, frontman Ben Gibbard mentioned in an interview that some fans would find the string section that's featured on the album off-putting compared to the band's previo more

Apr 16, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage7839.jpe

<p>As crass as it is to celebrate an artist\'s misfortune, many Death Cab For Cutie fans couldn\'t help but feel a twinge of a joy upon reading reports last November that Ben Gibbard\'s two-year marriage to actress Zooey Deschanel was coming to an.. more

Jan 18, 2012 6:00 PM On Music

blogimage6942.jpe

My Morning Jacket's overblown 2008 album Evil Urges wasn't remotely selective about its experimentation—Jim James and company just put a whole bunch of plastic products in the microwave and trusted the listener to enjoy whatever odd smells, shapes.. more

May 31, 2011 3:38 PM On Music

blogimage11270.jpe

Holly Golightly is an artist stuck in a rut, and that’s just fine with her.The U.K. garage-rock songstress introduced herself to the world in the early ’90s as a member of the Thee Headcoatees, an all-girl garage quartet assembled by Billy ... more

Jun 16, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage11180.jpe

Even though she’d been gone from Milwaukee for 10 years when she got the news about her first Tony Award nomination, one of the first things actress Kate Baldwin did was call her Shorewood High School drama teacher Barbara Gensler. “She was... more

Jun 9, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

