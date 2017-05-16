Death Dream
‘American Epic’ on PBS, in Writing and on Record
In the 1920s, when “on the road" meant bumping along gravel turnpikes in most of the country, America was still a largely unknown land to most of its inhabitants. This was changing, not only because of asphalt highways and m.. more
May 16, 2017 4:17 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Try the Taprooms at These New Microbreweries
Milwaukee has always been known as Brew City, and thisyear's explosion of new micro breweries only cements our status as one of thebest beer cities in the country. Here's a roundup of breweries that have openedrecently, plus a few .. more
Oct 7, 2016 2:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
MKE Cup March at the Twisted Fisherman Crab Shack
The nonprofit Milwaukee Soccer Development Group (MSDG) ishosting a “MKE Cup March” before our city’s two great Division One Men’s NCAAsoccer teams—UW-Milwaukee and Marquette University—go head-to-head tonight,Sept. 17, at Valley Fields. W.. more
Sep 17, 2014 9:23 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Death Dream's Premature End
There is much fanfare surrounding the final show of Milwaukee-based noise-rock act Death Dream, which is a bit strange considering that the band, despite being together for two years, has yet to put out a record of any kind... more
Jul 20, 2011 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Local Music
Disappears Add Sonic Youth’s Steve Shelley, Press Forward
Disappears work fast. Consisting of members from various other Chicago groups (most notably The Ponys), the band have been relentlessly active over the last two years and shows no signs of slowing down. Shortly after forming, the band put o... more
Jan 26, 2011 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Music Feature
No Future Plays Hardcore for the Fun of It
It would be easy for Milwaukee-based hardcore band No Future to play the scenester card and have everything happen for them rather quickly. After all, the five band members—Andy Silverman, Brad Clifford, Kenny Siebert, Eric Alonso and Ryan ... more
Dec 8, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Local Music
Architects of the Aftermath: Serious Thrash Metal, Without Dignity
The members of thrash metal band Architects of the Aftermath don’t just claim to be true Milwaukee thrash: They back it up in person. During one of their first shows, singer Justin Tilley began a furious case of headbanging and demonically ... more
Apr 27, 2010 12:00 AM Joshua Miller Local Music