Death Of A Salesman
Kenosha Auditions for Death of a Salesman
It’ll be a chilly November in Kenosha. The 1,250-seat Rhode Center for the Arts will serve as a home for Will Lohman and his family as the Lakeside Players present a production of the classic Arthur Miller drama Death of a Salesman. The gr.. more
Aug 31, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
American Players Theatre’s Magical Outdoor Performance Experience
Home to American Players Theatre (APT) is a magical natural outdoor amphitheater on a hill in the middle of the woods that lies two hours from Milwaukee in Spring Green. APT is a repertory theater company of 37 years that pays tribute to Sh... more
Jun 28, 2016 3:57 PM Amanda Sullivan A&E
Death of a Salesman in Germantown
I’d like to see Death of a Salesman done in rotating rep. with David Mamet’s Glengarry Glen Ross. It wouldn’t be all that difficult to get the same actors in both plays at the same time. The two are really interesting analyses of the cultu.. more
Feb 28, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Death of a Salesman
Milwaukee Repertory Theater resident actor Lee E. Ernst steps takes on one of the greatest roles in modern American theater, playing struggling businessman Willy Loman in the company's production of Arthur Miller's 1949 tragedy Death of a more
May 8, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Bartolotta Buffet in the Grain Exchange
The Grain Exchange (225 E. Michigan St.) remains one of Milwaukee’s most impressive 19th-century landmarks. Normally only guests at receptions and private parties get to see the magnificent interior space of the building’s old trading room.... more
Nov 24, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Murder Castle: The Chronicle of H.H. Holmes (SOLD OUT)
Following past plays about Dracula and Jack the Ripper, the Alchemist Theatre continues its tradition of October horror shows based on late 19th century villains this week as it opens a brand new play about Herman Mudgett, aka more
Oct 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee