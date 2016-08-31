RSS

Death Of A Salesman

It’ll be a chilly November in Kenosha. The 1,250-seat Rhode Center for the Arts will serve as a home for Will Lohman and his family as the Lakeside Players present a production of the classic Arthur Miller drama Death of a Salesman. The gr.. more

Aug 31, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Photo by Carissa Dixon

Home to American Players Theatre (APT) is a magical natural outdoor amphitheater on a hill in the middle of the woods that lies two hours from Milwaukee in Spring Green. APT is a repertory theater company of 37 years that pays tribute to Sh... more

Jun 28, 2016 3:57 PM A&E

I’d like to see Death of a Salesman done in rotating rep. with David Mamet’s Glengarry Glen Ross. It wouldn’t be all that difficult to get the same actors in both plays at the same time. The two are really interesting analyses of the cultu.. more

Feb 28, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Milwaukee Repertory Theater resident actor Lee E. Ernst steps takes on one of the greatest roles in modern American theater, playing struggling businessman Willy Loman in the company's production of Arthur Miller's 1949 tragedy Death of a more

May 8, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Grain Exchange (225 E. Michigan St.) remains one of Milwaukee’s most impressive 19th-century landmarks. Normally only guests at receptions and private parties get to see the magnificent interior space of the building’s old trading room.... more

Nov 24, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

Following past plays about Dracula and Jack the Ripper, the Alchemist Theatre continues its tradition of October horror shows based on late 19th century villains this week as it opens a brand new play about Herman Mudgett, aka more

Oct 16, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

