RSS

Deborah Clifton

12191685_10153707997219814_9195592800129376779_n.jpg.jpe

Poet Frank O’Hara’s voice echoes through a lot of contemporary writing. You might not be familiar with his work directly, but you’ll know it when you hear it. Early next month, Theatre Gigante plays tribute to the work of the American poet.. more

Nov 15, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

theater1.jpg.jpe

Theatre Gigante’s Midsummer in Midwinter, is a well-crafted and -executed new take on Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream told through dialogue, music and dance. Artistic Directors Isabelle Kralj and Mark Anderson wrote the script, draw... more

May 14, 2014 4:42 PM Theater

theater.jpg.jpe

Isabelle Kralj and Mark Anderson, co-artistic directors of Theatre Gigante and seasoned playwrights with close to 30 works to their names, are staging an inspired comedic take on Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream. “When we look at cla... more

May 1, 2014 5:35 PM Theater

Chance, circumstance and more than a bit of genius have made Thornton Wilder's Our Town one of the most influential American plays of all time. Nearly 75 years after its debut, the drama remains as popular as ever... more

May 9, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

With Success, John Kishline has delicately crafted an exceedingly clever look at 70 minutes in the life of a man in his office. Originally produced in 1991, the play has since been updated. It recently came back from a tour of India funded by t.. more

Mar 17, 2012 2:51 AM Theater

  Back in 1991, John Kishline wrote a piece for the late Theatre X that explores thecost of success. Now operating with fellow theatre X alum Deborah Clifton and the semi-ubiquitous  Ed Morgan under the guise of the new Theatre MXT, Kishline br.. more

Feb 9, 2012 4:45 PM Theater

blogimage12221.jpe

Joe Kessler is making a point with his debut album as a bandleader. The Boston fiddler, who has played with everyone from Robert Plant to Morphine, recorded a collection of largely traditional songs with a klezmer flair but a wider perspect... more

Sep 16, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage8050.jpe

Though he’s better known for outing unwitting celebrities and doodling semen over paparazzi photos of reality TV stars, celebrity blogger Perez Hilton is also an avid music fan. After success playing impresario at Austin’s South by Southwes... more

Sep 22, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7925.jpe

TheTsar and the President ,Books more

Sep 10, 2009 12:00 AM Books

blogimage2398.jpe

Deborah Clifton (a longtime member of the late, great Theatre X) and Peggy Hong (the poet Small Pieces Fly To Heaven ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jun 6, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES