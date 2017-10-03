Deborah Staples
Making Startling Discoveries in Next Act's 'Silent Sky'
Playwright Lauren Gunderson really did her homework given what could be a difficult topic: the founding of modern astronomy. more
Oct 3, 2017 4:11 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Shakespearian Romance in Door County with 'Twelfth Night'
Former Milwaukee Repertory Theatre Artistic Director Joseph Hanreddy directs an outdoor show in Door County this summer. Hanreddy’s talent for bringing together disparate elements into a cohesive ensemble makes for a richly rendered staging... more
Jul 11, 2017 3:01 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Exceeds 'Great Expectations'
Molly Rhode, director of the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s production of Gale Childs Daly’s adaptation of Great Expectations by Charles Dickens, reflected on how much the word “great" ... more
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Fast-Paced Production of ‘Great Expectations’
Molly Rhode directs the new Milwaukee Chamber Theatre production of Great Expectations, a play adapted by Milwaukee’s Gale Childs Daly from the beloved classic by Charles Dickens. The show runs April 13-30 at the Broadway Theatre Center’s C... more
Apr 11, 2017 1:20 PM Keith Schubert A&E Feature
Strong Performances by Young Artists at UWM’s Winterdances
This past week Skylight Music Theatre opened its production of the hilarious musical revue, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change (through Feb. 19), Next Act Theatre opened The Other Place, a smart, cleverly crafted and wonderfully acted p... more
Feb 7, 2017 3:50 PM John Schneider Dance
Divorce and Dementia in Next Act’s Cleverly Crafted ‘The Other Place’
Feb 7, 2017 3:47 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Cupid’s Arrows Hit the Mark in Skylight’s ‘I Love You’
Feb 7, 2017 3:42 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Next Act Explores Emotional Memory in The Other Place
Feb 6, 2017 3:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The High Drama of Pain and Loss
A conversation with David Cecsarini and Deborah Staples, the husband-and-wife pair respectively directing and starring in Sharr White’s psychological and emotional thriller, The Other Place. Staged at Next Act Theatre, the production runs F... more
Jan 31, 2017 1:33 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Someday My Prince Won’t Come
The Illinois Shakespeare Festival runs through Aug. 13 on the campus of Illinois State University, 400 Beaufort St., Bloomington, Ill. Roger Rapoport spoke with several key players including new up-and-coming Milwaukee director Leda Hoffman... more
Jul 19, 2016 3:55 PM Roger Rapoport A&E Feature
Motherhood from Many Angles
Parenting can be difficult for everyone involved. Susan R. Rose and Joan Stein’s intimate stage show Motherhood Out Loud views this universal difficulty from the maternal perspective via a variety of different angles and written by a number... more
Apr 12, 2016 4:47 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Next Act Theatre Gives Thanks to Mothers in ‘Motherhood Out Loud’
It’s true: Everyone has a mom. Whether you grew up with your birth mom or a surrogate mother/father figure, we all have narratives to share about our interactions with our parents.,Theater more
Mar 29, 2016 4:39 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
APT’s ‘Private Lives’ Excels
American Players Theatre performs Noel Coward’s comedy Private Lives through Oct. 2 in Spring Green, Wisconsin. more
Aug 11, 2015 8:28 PM Michael Muckian Theater
Faith v. Science in the Classroom
Next Act Theatre’s world premiere of Stephen Massicotte’s 'Ten Questions to Ask your Biology Teacher about Evolution' is an adeptly performed exploration of the 150-year-old faith-science controversy still raging today. more
Apr 13, 2015 1:15 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Evolution and the Classroom with Next Act Theatre
Next Act Theatre closes its season next month with a world premiere. Playwright/screenwriter Stephen Massicotte had written The Clockmaker , which Next Act produced a couple of years ago. This year Massicotte bring Next Act Ten Questions to Ask Yo.. more
Mar 27, 2015 2:45 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Pilot Error
Inspired by events half the world away but set (and partially filmed) in Milwaukee, Pilot Error packs a love story, a chronicle of self-actualization and a corporate-conspiracy thriller into one feature film. more
Mar 25, 2015 5:20 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Deborah Staples Shines in The Rep’s ‘Amish Project’
The Milwaukee Repertory Theater is currently staging Jessica Dickey’s The Amish Project, a striking fictional exploration of a real event that took place Oct. 2, 2006, in Nickel Mines, Penn. more
Feb 16, 2015 1:30 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
‘The Amish Project’ featuring Deborah Staples
The Milwaukee Repertory Theater showcases Deborah Staples in its upcoming one-woman show The Amish Project by Jessica Dickey. more
Feb 3, 2015 10:19 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Doubting the Right Thing
Hollywood clings to proven conventions, lazy as they can be, and there are few it has milked harder in recent years than the White Savior: the noble Caucasian who heroically stands up for a more
Nov 26, 2014 12:13 AM Evan Rytlewski Theater
Powerful Pooka at the Powerhouse Theater
“I wrestled with reality for over 40 years and I’m happy to say I finally won out over it.” So says Elwood, friend to the giant rabbit pooka, Harvey, when questioned by psychiatric doctors. Mary more
Nov 26, 2014 12:09 AM Selena Milewski Theater