RSS

Deborah Staples

NextActByRossZentner.jpg

Photo credit: Ross Zentner

Playwright Lauren Gunderson really did her homework given what could be a difficult topic: the founding of modern astronomy. more

Oct 3, 2017 4:11 PM Theater

twelfthnightbylenvillano.jpg.jpe

Former Milwaukee Repertory Theatre Artistic Director Joseph Hanreddy directs an outdoor show in Door County this summer. Hanreddy’s talent for bringing together disparate elements into a cohesive ensemble makes for a richly rendered staging... more

Jul 11, 2017 3:01 PM Theater

inreviewgreatex3.jpg.jpe

Molly Rhode, director of the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s production of Gale Childs Daly’s adaptation of Great Expectations by Charles Dickens, reflected on how much the word “great" ... more

Apr 18, 2017 3:20 PM Theater

aegateway_greatexpectations.jpg.jpe

Molly Rhode directs the new Milwaukee Chamber Theatre production of Great Expectations, a play adapted by Milwaukee’s Gale Childs Daly from the beloved classic by Charles Dickens. The show runs April 13-30 at the Broadway Theatre Center’s C... more

Apr 11, 2017 1:20 PM A&E Feature

uwmwovendance.jpg.jpe

This past week Skylight Music Theatre opened its production of the hilarious musical revue, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change (through Feb. 19), Next Act Theatre opened The Other Place, a smart, cleverly crafted and wonderfully acted p... more

Feb 7, 2017 3:50 PM Dance

aegateway_nextact_a_byrosszentner.jpg.jpe

This past week Skylight Music Theatre opened its production of the hilarious musical revue, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change (through Feb. 19), Next Act Theatre opened The Other Place, a smart, cleverly crafted and wonderfully acted p... more

Feb 7, 2017 3:47 PM Theater

inreview_skylight_a_bymarkfrohna.jpg.jpe

This past week Skylight Music Theatre opened its production of the hilarious musical revue, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change (through Feb. 19), Next Act Theatre opened The Other Place, a smart, cleverly crafted and wonderfully acted p... more

Feb 7, 2017 3:42 PM Theater

16174768_1392986137380676_2964341456352824322_n.jpg.jpe

Feb 6, 2017 3:00 PM Theater

aegateway_nextact_a_byrosszentner.jpg.jpe

A conversation with David Cecsarini and Deborah Staples, the husband-and-wife pair respectively directing and starring in Sharr White’s psychological and emotional thriller, The Other Place. Staged at Next Act Theatre, the production runs F... more

Jan 31, 2017 1:33 PM A&E Feature

aegatewayshakespeare.jpg.jpe

The Illinois Shakespeare Festival runs through Aug. 13 on the campus of Illinois State University, 400 Beaufort St., Bloomington, Ill. Roger Rapoport spoke with several key players including new up-and-coming Milwaukee director Leda Hoffman... more

Jul 19, 2016 3:55 PM A&E Feature

motherhood(btimothymoder).jpg.jpe

Photo by Timothy Moder

Parenting can be difficult for everyone involved. Susan R. Rose and Joan Stein’s intimate stage show Motherhood Out Loud views this universal difficulty from the maternal perspective via a variety of different angles and written by a number... more

Apr 12, 2016 4:47 PM Theater

motherhoodoutloud.jpg.jpe

It’s true: Everyone has a mom. Whether you grew up with your birth mom or a surrogate mother/father figure, we all have narratives to share about our interactions with our parents.,Theater more

Mar 29, 2016 4:39 PM Theater

theatrereview_apt_a_(bycarissa dixon).jpg.jpe

American Players Theatre performs Noel Coward’s comedy Private Lives through Oct. 2 in Spring Green, Wisconsin. more

Aug 11, 2015 8:28 PM Theater

theaterrev_tenquestions_alexclark.jpg.jpe

Photo by Alex Clark

Next Act Theatre’s world premiere of Stephen Massicotte’s 'Ten Questions to Ask your Biology Teacher about Evolution' is an adeptly performed exploration of the 150-year-old faith-science controversy still raging today. more

Apr 13, 2015 1:15 PM Theater

curtains_tenquestions.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of Next Act

Next Act Theatre closes its season next month with a world premiere. Playwright/screenwriter Stephen Massicotte had written The Clockmaker , which Next Act produced a couple of years ago. This year Massicotte bring Next Act Ten Questions to Ask Yo.. more

Mar 27, 2015 2:45 PM Theater

filmclips_piloterror.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of Dewey Decimal Productions

Inspired by events half the world away but set (and partially filmed) in Milwaukee, Pilot Error packs a love story, a chronicle of self-actualization and a corporate-conspiracy thriller into one feature film. more

Mar 25, 2015 5:20 PM Film Clips

theaterreview_theamishproject_1.jpg.jpe

Photo by Michael Brosilow.

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater is currently staging Jessica Dickey’s The Amish Project, a striking fictional exploration of a real event that took place Oct. 2, 2006, in Nickel Mines, Penn. more

Feb 16, 2015 1:30 PM Theater

theaterpreview_amish.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater showcases Deborah Staples in its upcoming one-woman show The Amish Project by Jessica Dickey. more

Feb 3, 2015 10:19 PM Theater

freedom.jpg.jpe

Hollywood clings to proven conventions, lazy as they can be, and there are few it has milked harder in recent years than the White Savior: the noble Caucasian who heroically stands up for a more

Nov 26, 2014 12:13 AM Theater

theatrereview_rep_harvey_(bymichaelbrosilow).jpg.jpe

Michael Brosilow

“I wrestled with reality for over 40 years and I’m happy to say I finally won out over it.” So says Elwood, friend to the giant rabbit pooka, Harvey, when questioned by psychiatric doctors. Mary more

Nov 26, 2014 12:09 AM Theater

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES