Debra Krajec

First Stage’s Magical Production of ‘Lilly’s Purple Plastic Purse’
First Stage brings a bright, cuddly story to the big stage a Todd Wehr with an adaptation of Lilly’s Purple Plastic Purse. more
May 17, 2016 3:02 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
'Most Dangerous Women' Celebrates a Century of Female Activists
Milwaukee Public Theatre, Marquette Theatre and the Milwaukee branch of the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF) present a concert reading of Most Dangerous Women by Jan Maher and Nikki Nojima Louis, an inspiring socia... more
Apr 19, 2016 4:48 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Marquette Theater Students Make for Engaging ‘Company’
Marquette University students produce an engaging version of Stephen Sondheim’s musical Company. more
Apr 14, 2015 5:40 PM Steve Spice Theater 1 Comments
‘The Liar’ at Marquette
David Ives’ The Liar, Jamie Cheatham is directing, translated and adapted from Pierre Corneille’s 1643 French comedy of the same name, is filled with humorous moments and quick-witted banter bound to get a laugh out of everyone. more
Feb 17, 2015 11:25 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Raw Details Power Marquette’s ‘Women of Lockerbie’
It is extremely difficult to wrap one's mind around the idea of losing a loved one to an act of terror. Playwright Deborah Brevoort attempts to express that pain in The Women of Lockerbie, a theatrical fusion of contemporary more
Nov 14, 2012 4:49 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Marquette University's Laramie Project
Moises Kaufman's The Laramie Project is likely destined to be one of the great classics of drama to come out of the American theatre in the past twenty years. The reasons for this go well beyond the cultural significance of a play about the bru.. more
Feb 26, 2011 11:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Marital Laws
As the Republican Party tries to redefine itself in light of recent defeats, bans against Regrets Only ,Theater more
May 12, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater