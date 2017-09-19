RSS

Debra Loewen

wildspacebypaulmitchell.jpg.jpe

No narrative thread connected the 11 discreet vignettes of Debra Loewen’s dreamlike Artifacts at the Goat Palace in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood, but the Wild Space Dance Company performance was a witty, affecting and sometimes puzzli... more

Sep 19, 2017 1:50 PM Dance

aegateway_wildspace.jpg.jpe

Deb Loewen’s latest site-specific piece for her Wild Space Dance Company takes place in a Riverwest venue (The Goat Palace), involves the audience and includes actual goats. more

Sep 12, 2017 1:54 PM A&E Feature

inreview_wildspace_b_bytombamberger.jpg.jpe

Wild Space Dance Company marked 30 years with a moving performance featuring artists ranging from company founders to new additions. more

May 9, 2017 2:38 PM Dance

aegateway_wildspace_byjessicakaminski.jpg.jpe

Debra Loewen’s Wild Space Dance Company celebrates 30 years of creating site-specific works with its upcoming performance, Wild at 30, at Next Act Theatre, May 4-6. more

May 2, 2017 1:13 PM A&E Feature

a+egateway_dance.jpg.jpe

The 1-year-old Milwaukee Dance Theatre Network (MDTN) was finding its legs, or so it seemed to me, at its first anniversary gathering on Oct. 1 at Danceworks. The members are the artistic leaders of many of Milwaukee’s dance organizations a... more

Oct 25, 2016 2:34 PM A&E Feature

inreview_wildspace_a_(bypaulmitchell).jpg.jpe

Photo by Paul Mitchell

At a performance of such magnitude and complexity as Debra Loewen’s Into the Garden with Wild Space Dance Company, staged at nightfall in the panoramic gardens of the Villa Terrance Decorative Arts Museum, the once-in-a-lifetime fact of the... more

Sep 13, 2016 3:36 PM Dance 1 Comments

paw_wildspace_a.jpg.jpe

Wild Space Dance Company’s latest site-specific work, Into the Garden, takes place at Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum, Sept. 8, 11, 13, 14 (rain date: Sept. 18). Director Debra Loewen wants us to see in particular the museum’s featured... more

Sep 6, 2016 3:11 PM Theater

I asked Debra Loewen to speak broadly about the 29 site-specific dance performances she’s choreographed since she founded Wild Space Dance Company in 1987. Here are some of her thoughts: more

Sep 6, 2016 2:17 PM Fall Arts Guide

dancepreview426.jpg.jpe

The first new production of Song from the Uproar since its New York premiere by composer Missy Mazzoli and librettist Royce Vavrek will be staged collaboratively by Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Wild Space Dance Company May 6-8 at the Broadwa... more

Apr 26, 2016 2:58 PM Dance

evolveasweentercal.jpg.jpe

One of two major concerts presented annually by the UW-Milwaukee Dance Department, Winterdances offers new work by faculty and guest choreographers with student dancers. The Feb. 4-7 installment Evolve As We Enter marks Artistic Director Fe... more

Jan 26, 2016 1:24 PM Dance

186931131.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock / Getty Images

Wild Space DanceCompany is traveling to New York City with its new show, Carried Away , an experimental, site-specific piece consisting ofdance by Artistic Director Debra Loewen, film from Milwaukee visual artistsJake Fuller and Tom Bamberger a.. more

Mar 16, 2015 7:00 PM Around MKE

dancereview_duetedandconnected_(byjefflarson).jpg.jpe

The husband-and-wife team of Dan Schuchart and Monica Rodero performed Duetted, featuring works by various choreographers, at Danceworks. Schuchart then presented his audience-interactive piece, Connected. more

Nov 25, 2014 9:24 PM Classical Music

Outside ballet and hip-hop, Milwaukee has only three professional male dancers at the moment, by my count. Of that group, Dan Schuchart has had the greatest impact on the city’s modern dance scene via his more

Nov 18, 2014 11:21 PM Classical Music

brewcityimage.jpg.jpe

The Schlitz Stock-House occupies a long stretch on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive from Cherry to Galena streets. On the fifth floor of this monumental warehouse, audience members strolled past tall windows, more

Sep 15, 2014 4:16 PM Classical Music

brewcityimage.jpg.jpe

“You’ll never see this space like this again—ever,” Debra Loewen said as we toured the raw fifth floor of the historic Schlitz Brewing Company Stock-House, a cement-floored more

Sep 2, 2014 9:02 PM Classical Music

dance.jpg.jpe

Seated in the Wild Space Dance Company studio for an interview with the four choreographers who are jointly creating All About Life, an evening-length dance to premiere May 1-3 at the Stiemke Studio Theater more

Apr 22, 2014 12:47 AM Classical Music

drink_coverstory.jpg.jpe

Kyle Cherek, host of “Wisconsin Foodie” on PBS, knows that good food and good drinks go hand in hand. He believes a skilled bartender can do wonders just like some of the best cooks. “My fiancée tends to follow more

Mar 14, 2014 4:47 AM A&E Feature

dance.jpg.jpe

There was so much to consider during “Sight Readings,” Debra Loewen’s new site-specific dance performance at INOVA Gallery, that the hour-long experience more

Feb 5, 2014 1:16 AM Classical Music

Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, the UW-Milwaukee dance department brought forth a new chapter with Winter Dances: Past Moving Forward. Five artists with ties to UWM choreographed the performances. The themes of the evening inclu... more

Jan 29, 2014 7:57 PM Classical Music

How do we behave in an art gallery? Do we experience visual art differently than performance? What turns movement into dance? In Debra Loewen’s new site-specific performance at INOVA, a limited number more

Jan 22, 2014 11:52 PM Dance

