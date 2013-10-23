Debt Ceiling
Issue of the Week: Paul Ryan Knows Better
Paul Ryan wasn’t the only member of Wisconsin’s Republican congressional delegation to vote against avoiding default and reopening the government. But Ryan’s vote is the most disappointing more
Oct 23, 2013 3:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
The Peacemakers
Members of Congress partially shut down the federal government for 16 days, wasted an estimated $24 billion and pushed the United States economy to the brink of more
Oct 23, 2013 1:35 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Drunk and Disorderly
By Washington standards, the current government shutdown is an everyday disaster—of a kind we are gradually learning to expect whenever the Republican Party controls Congress more
Oct 6, 2013 11:03 PM Joe Conason News Features
Before Default, Let Republicans Bump Up Hard Against The Debt Ceiling
A prolonged confrontation over the nation's debt ceiling—unlike the "fiscal cliff," which provoked many scary headlines—could truly be grave for both America and the world. While press coverage often mentions the more
Jan 20, 2013 8:29 PM Joe Conason News Features
Fiscal Deal Passes as House GOP Clown Car Crashes, Again
Observing the Congressional Republicans repeatedly stumble in and out of their caucus clown car, blowing loud kazoos and muttering angry threats, should be painful, embarrassing and highly instructive to any American voter more
Jan 7, 2013 2:58 AM Joe Conason News Features
The Real Paul Ryan
In the past week it’s become utterly clear that the candidates’ positions on foreign policy and national security may well play a central role alongside the economy in the presidential campaign... more
Sep 19, 2012 1:21 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features