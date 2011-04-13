Debt Trap
Moonstruck Romance
Cher was never so charismatic on screen as in Moonstruck. Director Norman Jewison's 1987 comedy (out on Blu-ray) had a little touch of golden age Hollywood in its story of star-crossed (moon-crossed?) romance in the heart of New York's Italian com.. more
Apr 13, 2011 7:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Revised Payday Loan Bill Released
Feb 9, 2010 9:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Predatory Lenders, Beware
Legislation would limit interest charged by payday and auto title lenders Patr Comment on this article at ExpressMilwaukee.com. ,News Features more
Jun 3, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Credit Crunch Brings FICO Into Focus Can You
Thosewith less than excellent credit face higher interest rates, shorterterms and larger down payments, a credit calculus made possible byFICO. ,The New Economy more
Dec 17, 2008 12:00 AM Ken Reibel Around MKE