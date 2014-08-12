Debt
Walker’s Wisconsin Is a New—and Struggling—Wisconsin
A new review of policies put in place during Gov. Scott Walker’s term in office shows Wisconsin breaking with longstanding state tradition by cutting taxes for the wealthy more
Aug 12, 2014 5:43 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 7 Comments
Issue of the Week: Sold to the Lowest Bidder
In yet another stunning example of his arrogance and disregard for the common good, Gov. Scott Walker has asked for unprecedented authority to sell off taxpayer-funded, publicly owned property without public more
May 21, 2013 8:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Heroes of the Week: Local College and University Students Making a Difference
Milwaukee’s colleges and universities are the source of a plethora of service-minded student organizations that are improving our community. Though there are many student initiatives and organizations that are Heroes of the more
May 21, 2013 8:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
The Truth Behind the Fiscal Cliff's Reality TV Show
During the halcyon 1990s, we labeled annual congressional temper tantrums for what they were: standard, if boring, budget impasses. Now, though, in a hilariously non-ironic flail for ratings, news outlets have taken Nigel more
Jan 3, 2013 3:53 PM David Sirota News Features
Raising Medicare Age Won't Save Money But Will Cost Lives
Raising taxes on the rich alone won't close the deficit or erase the national debt, as Republicans superciliously inform us over and over again. But in their negotiations with the White House to avert the so-called fiscal cliff more
Dec 17, 2012 12:13 PM Joe Conason News Features
Homeownership Support Shouldn't Be a Mansion Subsidy
With Congress finally starting to have a serious conversation about our revenue crisis, there are obvious reasons to limit the amount of mortgage interest that Americans can deduct from their taxable income. more
Dec 13, 2012 5:23 PM David Sirota News Features
When Obama Won, So Did America's Future
What Barack Obama tried to tell America in the hour of his remarkable victory is that the nation's future won on Election Day. Seeking to inspire and to heal, the re-elected president offered an open hand to partisan more
Nov 12, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features
The Choice for Congress
Voters in southeastern Wisconsin have a historically important choice on Nov. 6. Longtime Republican Congressman Paul Ryan will appear on the ballot twice, as Mitt Romney’s running mate and as the candidate... more
Oct 10, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
The Real Paul Ryan
Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan is taking a beating from fact-checkers, who have had to work overtime to try to verify the claims he made last week when accepting the nomination for vice president at the Republican National Convention... more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
What's in a Name?
When George W. Bush made his first public appearance in many months to discuss economic policy... more
Apr 16, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 1 Comments
Scrooge McRyan
Only in the Republican Party would Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan be considered... more
Mar 27, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 12 Comments
'Til Debt Do Us Part
I'm Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain'a? So listen, can't pony up much of a chock-jammed essay for you's this week on account of having to meet the fellas up over by the Uptowner tavern/charm school, so's we can make ou... more
Aug 4, 2011 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
The Terrorists Within
Ron Elving, the former Milwaukee Journal reporter who is now senior Washington editor for National Public Radio, says Wisconsin is where 2012 is happening right now... more
Aug 2, 2011 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 12 Comments
Issue of the Week: Paul Ryan's Immoral Budget
Perhaps no “rising star” has fallen so fast as Republican Congressman Paul Ryan, who's attempting to balance the budget on the backs of seniors and low-income folks while creating a windfall for Wall Street and the for-profit insurance i... more
Jun 8, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
Paul Ryan Takes His Budget Plan to the Public
Congressman Paul Ryan has been conducting listening sessions around Wisconsin to tout the benefits of the House Republicans' new budget plan, which is largely modeled on ideas Ryan has been promoting for years in his “Roadmap for America's ... more
May 4, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Paul Ryan's Nasty Ideas
You might not know it from the local press, but much of the national media doesn't consider Gov. Scott Walker the most controversial, extremist politician from Wisconsin. That distinction belongs to Republican Congressman Paul Ryan, chairma... more
Apr 19, 2011 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 13 Comments
Do We Really Need Payday Lenders in Wisconsin?
Aug 12, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser Around MKE 10 Comments