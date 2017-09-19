Debut Album
Betsayda Machado & La Parranda El Clavo: Loé Loá: Rural Recordings Under the Mango Tree (Odelia)
On their debut album, Loé Loá: Rural Recordings Under the Mango Tree, Betsayda Machado & La Parranda El Clavo brings a big cohort of drums, maybe even hollow tree trunks, to bare on their declamatory songs, and powerfully voiced singer Bets... more
Sep 19, 2017 2:11 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Paul Kaye and The Blues Cartel: Playin’ It Cool
Paul Kaye was so dedicated to blues that he left New York City and planted roots in Chicago. That dedication is evidenced on his debut album, Playin’ It Cool. Kaye nor his Cartel aren’t reinventing any wheels on Cool, but it’s worth some le... more
Apr 4, 2017 2:11 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Modus Factor: The Picasso Zone (Browntasaurus Records)
The Toronto trio Modus Factor finds a way to combine percussion, electric trumpet, and electric bass into their highly improvised 10-track debut album, the electro-ambient The Picasso Zone. more
Mar 14, 2017 2:10 PM Joe Micholic Album Reviews
Amelia Romano: New Perspectives
The harp is seldom heard in contemporary rock or pop, but the instrument casts a bewitching spell over Amelia Romano’s debut album, New Perspectives, a fresh take on an ancient instrument. more
Mar 7, 2017 2:49 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
NE-HI: Offers (Grand Jury)
If there hadn’t been a minor garage-rock revival happening in Chicago a few years ago, NE-HI would probably have helped to create one with the fun blast of its homonymous debut album, released in 2014. Its second album, Offers, buzzes with ... more
Feb 28, 2017 2:50 PM Jon Gilbertson Album Reviews
Edenbridge: The Great Momentum (Steamhammer/SPV)
Austria’s Edenbridge released its debut album, Sunrise in Eden, in 2000 among a slew of similar female-fronted symphonic metal bands. Many have come and gone, but Edenbridge—still led by angelic vocalist Sabine Edelsbacher and mononymous mu... more
Jan 31, 2017 2:35 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Lauren Bush: All My Treasures
Not unlike Chris Connor or any number of less-remembered jazz singers from the 1950s, Lauren Bush on All My Treasures swings at a post-bop tempo, her voice gliding easily across the tricky turns. more
Nov 15, 2016 2:02 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Calliope’s Retro-Groove Circus
It’s no secret that the instruments a band uses help determine its sonic direction and can make a song work. In the case of Milwaukee band Calliope, one instrument—an organ—not only pumped energy into the songs of their more
Mar 26, 2013 10:53 PM Joshua Miller Local Music
Paper Holland’s Long-in-the-Making Debut
Most students go through college faster than it took Milwaukee’s Paper Holland to finish their debut full-length, Happy Belated. In fact, the recording process resembled something like an education for the band. more
Dec 30, 2012 8:28 PM Kevin Mueller Music Feature