On their debut album, Loé Loá: Rural Recordings Under the Mango Tree, Betsayda Machado & La Parranda El Clavo brings a big cohort of drums, maybe even hollow tree trunks, to bare on their declamatory songs, and powerfully voiced singer Bets... more

Sep 19, 2017 2:11 PM Album Reviews

Paul Kaye was so dedicated to blues that he left New York City and planted roots in Chicago. That dedication is evidenced on his debut album, Playin’ It Cool. Kaye nor his Cartel aren’t reinventing any wheels on Cool, but it’s worth some le... more

Apr 4, 2017 2:11 PM Album Reviews

The Toronto trio Modus Factor finds a way to combine percussion, electric trumpet, and electric bass into their highly improvised 10-track debut album, the electro-ambient The Picasso Zone. more

Mar 14, 2017 2:10 PM Album Reviews

The harp is seldom heard in contemporary rock or pop, but the instrument casts a bewitching spell over Amelia Romano’s debut album, New Perspectives, a fresh take on an ancient instrument. more

Mar 7, 2017 2:49 PM Album Reviews

If there hadn’t been a minor garage-rock revival happening in Chicago a few years ago, NE-HI would probably have helped to create one with the fun blast of its homonymous debut album, released in 2014. Its second album, Offers, buzzes with ... more

Feb 28, 2017 2:50 PM Album Reviews

Austria’s Edenbridge released its debut album, Sunrise in Eden, in 2000 among a slew of similar female-fronted symphonic metal bands. Many have come and gone, but Edenbridge—still led by angelic vocalist Sabine Edelsbacher and mononymous mu... more

Jan 31, 2017 2:35 PM Album Reviews

Not unlike Chris Connor or any number of less-remembered jazz singers from the 1950s, Lauren Bush on All My Treasures swings at a post-bop tempo, her voice gliding easily across the tricky turns. more

Nov 15, 2016 2:02 PM Album Reviews

It’s no secret that the instruments a band uses help determine its sonic direction and can make a song work. In the case of Milwaukee band Calliope, one instrument—an organ—not only pumped energy into the songs of their more

Mar 26, 2013 10:53 PM Local Music

Most students go through college faster than it took Milwaukee’s Paper Holland to finish their debut full-length, Happy Belated. In fact, the recording process resembled something like an education for the band. more

Dec 30, 2012 8:28 PM Music Feature

