Dec
Neil Gasparka @ Inova's Spatial City
The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Inova/Kenilworth Gallery remains quiet on a Friday afternoon. An Art History graduate student, Neil Gasparka, watches over the back gallery in solitude. His art history degree focuses on contemporary art,.. more
Apr 3, 2010 3:56 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
A New Bite Brings In Spring
Just as I was beginning to think that turning 34 years of age was going to happen on an otherwise uneventful weekend, I get word of a new show that’s been announced by Bite Theatre—the newest company in town. On the first weekend after winter.. more
Feb 27, 2010 7:34 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Dec. 25 - Dec. 31
This Week in Milwaukee Friday, Dec. 26 Oh My God w/ Guido's Racecar @ The Cactus Club, 10 p.m.,This Week in Milwaukee more
Dec 24, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee