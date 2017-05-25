RSS

Decibully

It’s a wonder that Decibully’s albums have aged as wellas they have, because they’re all very much a product of their time. The bandpeaked at the height of indie-rock’s hand-stitched era, a fashion-consciousstretch of the mid-’00s where seeming.. more

May 25, 2017 3:30 PM On Music

Milwaukee has always been known as Brew City, and thisyear's explosion of new micro breweries only cements our status as one of thebest beer cities in the country. Here's a roundup of breweries that have openedrecently, plus a few .. more

Oct 7, 2016 2:20 PM Around MKE

Photo credit: Benjamin Wick

Milwaukee Record's second Local Coverage concert often felt like a friendly competition to see which act could stretch themselves the furthest. more

Jan 18, 2016 9:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

Matt Chic/Milwaukee Record

Oct 15, 2015 3:10 PM On Music

As Eric & Magill, former Camden bandmates and long-distance friends Eric Osterman and Ryan Weber have recorded several albums and EPs worth of lovely, bittersweet indie-pop, much of which plays like one last great weekend with a departing college .. more

Nov 12, 2014 11:00 AM On Music

Some albums just hit their mark. The collaboration of singer Amelia Meath (Mountain Man) and producer Nick Sanborn (Megafaun/Decibully/Made of Oak), Sylvan Esso has been turning heads since last year with their early singles, earning the good grac.. more

May 5, 2014 5:00 PM On Music

Photo credit: Benjamin Wick

For a city that’s continually stacking itself up against other metropolises, Milwaukee can often turn its own inferiority complex into greater cultural output through a hard-nosed competitive nat,Concert Reviews more

Apr 15, 2014 10:01 AM Concert Reviews

Milwaukee rockers Dogs in Ecstasy sound like the type of musicians who are always heading to libraries and coffee shops because they don't have their own Internet connection at home, so it's somewhat ironic that the group's latest single, "I Googl.. more

Mar 17, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we cover a lot of ground as we talk all things reunions. In the wake of news that Decibully is regrouping for a Milwaukee Day concert, Matt and Ryan suggest so.. more

Mar 13, 2014 3:00 PM On Music

It's a Milwaukee Day miracle! The late, great indie-rock band Decibully, which played their last show in 2011, and the rootsy rock band Juniper Tar, which went on hiatus last year after singer-guitarist Jason Mohr moved away, will reunite for "one.. more

Feb 21, 2014 6:00 PM On Music

For the last few years, Milwaukee's Ryan Weber has essentially been a one-man mobile studio, recording and producing using his laptop and whatever other light equipment he can carry with him as he travels the world. Weber tracked his contributions.. more

Feb 11, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we're joined by Nick Sanborn, a once-prolific contributor to the Milwaukee music scene who has since mov.. more

Nov 8, 2013 5:00 PM On Music

By the time Fashionable Life, the follow-up to Faux Fir’s 2010 self-titled EP, first hits Milwaukee’s ears this weekend, it will have already traveled across the country to Oregon and back before traversing in abbreviated portions to remote... more

Nov 4, 2013 6:01 PM Local Music

I can’t recall the exact wording, but there’s a great quip about the way age shapes how we identify with music: Everybody believes that the greatest period for musicjust happened to occur when they were young. There’s a lot oftruth to that, of c.. more

Oct 23, 2013 3:00 PM On Music

A technology-forward update on the Postal Service’s remote-album formula, Eric & Magill’s 2010 debut All Those I Know was pieced together by long-distance friends Eric Osterman and Ryan Weber, former players in the indie-rock band Camden who were .. more

Feb 19, 2013 6:00 PM On Music

The '80s rock retro musical Rock of Ages had met with considerable success on Broadway. Recently, a touring production of the hard rock musical swung through Milwaukee. Not too long after that, the big-budget Hollywood film version of the musical .. more

Nov 11, 2012 12:00 PM Theater

After working his way up through Radio Disney, a sort of farm system for aspiring pop singers, and relocating to Atlanta,14-year-old Milwaukee native Jacob Latimore signed a deal with Jive Records last year. The son of one of the singers for the M.. more

May 10, 2011 4:28 PM On Music

Local fixtures Decibully signed off this weekend with a ­blow-out farewell show at the Cactus Club. For those who weren't able to make it, a recording of that show is posted here, but the bigger Decibully news is that today the band rush-released .. more

Apr 5, 2011 7:50 PM On Music

Late last week, the blogosphere buzzed with the news that longtime Milwaukee rockers Decibully would be going on hiatus following their April 2 performance at the Cactus Club. Band co-founder Ryan Weber was set to leave the city for a stint... more

Apr 4, 2011 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

Heidi Latsky was a celebrated principal dancer with the Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Dance Company from 1987-1993. She went on to become a renowned choreographer and teacher in collaboration with Lawrence Goldhuber, and in 2001 she founded her ... more

Jan 25, 2011 12:00 AM Classical Music

