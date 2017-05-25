Decibully
Dramatic Lovers Look To (And Ignore) The Past on Their Debut 7-Inch
It’s a wonder that Decibully’s albums have aged as wellas they have, because they’re all very much a product of their time. The bandpeaked at the height of indie-rock’s hand-stitched era, a fashion-consciousstretch of the mid-’00s where seeming.. more
May 25, 2017 3:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Try the Taprooms at These New Microbreweries
Milwaukee has always been known as Brew City, and thisyear's explosion of new micro breweries only cements our status as one of thebest beer cities in the country. Here's a roundup of breweries that have openedrecently, plus a few .. more
Oct 7, 2016 2:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Local Coverage @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Milwaukee Record's second Local Coverage concert often felt like a friendly competition to see which act could stretch themselves the furthest. more
Jan 18, 2016 9:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Turner Hall Will Host Milwaukee Record's Next Local Coverage Show in January
Oct 15, 2015 3:10 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Eric & Magill's "In This Light" LP is the Duo's Most Uplifting Yet
As Eric & Magill, former Camden bandmates and long-distance friends Eric Osterman and Ryan Weber have recorded several albums and EPs worth of lovely, bittersweet indie-pop, much of which plays like one last great weekend with a departing college .. more
Nov 12, 2014 11:00 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream Sylvan Esso's Lovable Self-Titled Debut
Some albums just hit their mark. The collaboration of singer Amelia Meath (Mountain Man) and producer Nick Sanborn (Megafaun/Decibully/Made of Oak), Sylvan Esso has been turning heads since last year with their early singles, earning the good grac.. more
May 5, 2014 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
2014 Milwaukee Day Concert w/ Decibully, Juniper Tar and Whips @ Turner Hall Ballroom
For a city that’s continually stacking itself up against other metropolises, Milwaukee can often turn its own inferiority complex into greater cultural output through a hard-nosed competitive nat,Concert Reviews more
Apr 15, 2014 10:01 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Damn Right Dogs in Ecstasy Google Themselves
Milwaukee rockers Dogs in Ecstasy sound like the type of musicians who are always heading to libraries and coffee shops because they don't have their own Internet connection at home, so it's somewhat ironic that the group's latest single, "I Googl.. more
Mar 17, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Milwaukee Bands That Should (or Shouldn't) Reunite
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we cover a lot of ground as we talk all things reunions. In the wake of news that Decibully is regrouping for a Milwaukee Day concert, Matt and Ryan suggest so.. more
Mar 13, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Decibully and Juniper Tar Will Reunite for Milwaukee Day
It's a Milwaukee Day miracle! The late, great indie-rock band Decibully, which played their last show in 2011, and the rootsy rock band Juniper Tar, which went on hiatus last year after singer-guitarist Jason Mohr moved away, will reunite for "one.. more
Feb 21, 2014 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream Departeueres, The New Solo Project from Eric and Magill Globetrotter Ryan Weber
For the last few years, Milwaukee's Ryan Weber has essentially been a one-man mobile studio, recording and producing using his laptop and whatever other light equipment he can carry with him as he travels the world. Weber tracked his contributions.. more
Feb 11, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Nick Sanborn, "Lend Me Your Voice" and the Milwaukee Music Scene's Glass Ceiling
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we're joined by Nick Sanborn, a once-prolific contributor to the Milwaukee music scene who has since mov.. more
Nov 8, 2013 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Faux Fir Go Global on ‘Fashionable Life’
By the time Fashionable Life, the follow-up to Faux Fir’s 2010 self-titled EP, first hits Milwaukee’s ears this weekend, it will have already traveled across the country to Oregon and back before traversing in abbreviated portions to remote... more
Nov 4, 2013 6:01 PM Tyler Maas Local Music
Decibully's "City of Festivals" Turns 10: An Appreciation
I can’t recall the exact wording, but there’s a great quip about the way age shapes how we identify with music: Everybody believes that the greatest period for musicjust happened to occur when they were young. There’s a lot oftruth to that, of c.. more
Oct 23, 2013 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream Eric & Magill's Latest Long-Distance EP, 'Two Travelers'
A technology-forward update on the Postal Service’s remote-album formula, Eric & Magill’s 2010 debut All Those I Know was pieced together by long-distance friends Eric Osterman and Ryan Weber, former players in the indie-rock band Camden who were .. more
Feb 19, 2013 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Rock of Ages Returns . . . again . . .
The '80s rock retro musical Rock of Ages had met with considerable success on Broadway. Recently, a touring production of the hard rock musical swung through Milwaukee. Not too long after that, the big-budget Hollywood film version of the musical .. more
Nov 11, 2012 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Local Music Wrap-Up: Jacob Latimore, ¡OYE!, Aliesa Nicole, Hero of a Hundred Fights
After working his way up through Radio Disney, a sort of farm system for aspiring pop singers, and relocating to Atlanta,14-year-old Milwaukee native Jacob Latimore signed a deal with Jive Records last year. The son of one of the singers for the M.. more
May 10, 2011 4:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
New Release Wrap-Up: Decibully
Local fixtures Decibully signed off this weekend with a blow-out farewell show at the Cactus Club. For those who weren't able to make it, a recording of that show is posted here, but the bigger Decibully news is that today the band rush-released .. more
Apr 5, 2011 7:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Decibully @ Cactus Club
Late last week, the blogosphere buzzed with the news that longtime Milwaukee rockers Decibully would be going on hiatus following their April 2 performance at the Cactus Club. Band co-founder Ryan Weber was set to leave the city for a stint... more
Apr 4, 2011 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Concert Reviews
Unexpected Bodies: Heidi Latsky and ‘The GIMP Project’
Heidi Latsky was a celebrated principal dancer with the Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Dance Company from 1987-1993. She went on to become a renowned choreographer and teacher in collaboration with Lawrence Goldhuber, and in 2001 she founded her ... more
Jan 25, 2011 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music