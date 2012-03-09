Decker
Badgers' Brianna Decker Named Top 3 Patty Kaz finalist
Junior forward Brianna Decker was named a Patty Kazmaier Award Top 3 Finalist this week. She is joined by Jocelyne Lamoureux of North Dakota and Florence Schelling of Northeastern University.Decker leads the nation in goals, with 36, while Lamour.. more
Mar 9, 2012 11:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Three Badger Women's Hockey players on Patty Kaz nominee list
Hilary Knight, Brianna Decker and Alex Rigsby are on the list of 30 finalists for the Patty Kazmaier Award - the top player in women's collegiate hockey.It's Knight's 3rd nomination, Decker's 2nd and Rigsby's 1st.With the offensive firepower on .. more
Feb 21, 2012 9:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Invader? I Hardly Know Her
Jason Powell, from the local sketch-comedy group The Show, has written a new piece that can only be described as a romantic sci-fi musical comedy: Invader? I Hardly Know Her!, which runs through Sept. 26 at the Alchemist Theatre in Bay View... more
Sep 19, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The September Issue
isthis: When Anna speaks, her staff obeys and the fashion industry follows suit. The S TheDevil Wears Prada ,Film more
Sep 15, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews