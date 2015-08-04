RSS

Decorated

goat-casso.jpg.jpe

The 13th annual, Door County Festival of Fine Arts isscheduled for August 8, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sister Bay Village Hall,on the Door Peninsula.The entire herd of decorated goats from the Goats on PolesProject will be up for auction .. more

Aug 4, 2015 4:55 PM Around MKE

feed_your_soul_mke.jpg.jpe

via Feed Your Soul - Milwaukee

For 11 years, Milwaukee’s volunteer-driven art auction Feed Your Soul has helped raise funds for Feeding America EasternWisconsin by auctioning off decorated bowls and artwork. Every $1 donatedto Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin provides five m.. more

Oct 27, 2014 5:12 PM Around MKE

blogimage11925.jpe

If one place could be credited with spearheading the rebirth of Brady Street, it would have to be Mimma’s (1307 E. Brady St.). The exterior looks like a modest storefront, but the accents of gold paint hint otherwise. Inside, black marble t... more

Aug 18, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage10861.jpe

During the 1960s the East Side became Milwaukee’s hipster mecca; before then, it was a typical, closely packed working-class neighborhood. Jim Hanley and Thelma Kamuchey, children growing up on the East Side in the 1940s and ’50s, recount t... more

May 10, 2010 12:00 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES