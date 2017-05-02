Deep Purple
The Unity: The Unity (Steamhammer/SPV)
If you like your heavy metal delivered with an old-school punch, you need to know about The Unity. Helloween, Deep Purple and Symphony X collide on The Unity’s self-titled debut, which throbs with a dozen songs all six members had a hand in... more
May 2, 2017 1:33 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
The Ritchie Blackmore Story
Dec 28, 2015 4:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Blackmore’s Night: All Our Yesterdays (Frontiers Records)
The latest album from Ritchie Blackmore’s renaissance act Blackmore’s Night, All Our Yesterdays, was released amid reports that the guitarist—who (in)famously shunned his rock ’n’ roll past with Deep Purple and Rainbow for two decades—will ... more
Dec 1, 2015 6:31 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Flying Colors: Live In Europe (Music Theories Recordings)
When your band records a live album after previously releasing only one studio record, you usually fill your set with cover tunes. But if you’re progressive-rock supergroup Flying Colors, whose lineup includes ultra-talented current and for... more
Jan 5, 2014 9:56 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
The Revomatics
With cover art that alludes to the hot-rodding and slot-car racing that inspired the West Coast instrumental rock 'n' roll of the early '60s, Milwaukee's Revomatics are the real deal. They're not the city's first surf band, b more
Jun 4, 2012 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews 5 Comments
Marquette’s ‘Spelling Bee’ Is a Lesson in Fun
Marquette University’s production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is sure to take you back to your school days. The joys, terrors, triumphs and defeats of those times are all wrapped up in this cute and clever musical, which ... more
Sep 29, 2010 12:00 AM Anne Siegel Theater