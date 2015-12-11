Deepak Chopra
‘The Deeper You Go’ Screens at MATC
Dec 11, 2015 2:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
'The Deeper You Go'
The Deeper You Go is a 30-minute documentary film drawn largely from conversations with participants at a conference sponsored by the University of Arizona’s Center for Consciousness Study. more
Nov 3, 2015 8:01 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Mind Bytes from Milwaukee Filmmakers
AsMilwaukee filmmakers Lora Nigro and Kevin Rutkowski complete their documentaryon the science and philosophy of consciousness, The Deeper You Go , they havebegun releases bits of the film online. Their “Mind Bytes” is a series ofone-minute.. more
Nov 22, 2014 6:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Deeper You Go
Milwaukee filmmakers Lora Nigro and Kevin Rutkowski posted a work in progress on YouTube recently. Theiruncompleted documentary on the science and philosophy of consciousness, The Deeper You Go , already received thousands of hits—an example of .. more
Sep 23, 2014 12:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Vibrators w/ The Agrestix, The Sleazybeats and Reckless Reasons
Few punk bands have served longer than The Vibrators, a British band who took to punk soon after the Sex Pistols explosion and quickly recorded one of the genre’s catchiest first-wave albums, 1977’s Pure Mania . Band members have turned more
Sep 26, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
American Fiesta
In American Fiesta , a solo show produced by Renaissance Theaterworks, storyteller John McGivern proves that a play about pottery can be entertaining, funny and thought-provoking, and may even leave the audience a bit teary-eyed more
May 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Scientist
Marcus can’t accept the death of his beautiful wife and daughter in a fatal accident. Although two years have passed, he still hasn’t returned to teaching at the university. The physicist doesn’t shave regularly, get enough sleep or leav more
Apr 28, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews