The Deeper You Go

Dec 11, 2015 2:53 PM I Hate Hollywood

The Deeper You Go is a 30-minute documentary film drawn largely from conversations with participants at a conference sponsored by the University of Arizona’s Center for Consciousness Study. more

Nov 3, 2015 8:01 PM Film Reviews

AsMilwaukee filmmakers Lora Nigro and Kevin Rutkowski complete their documentaryon the science and philosophy of consciousness, The Deeper You Go , they havebegun releases bits of the film online. Their “Mind Bytes” is a series ofone-minute.. more

Nov 22, 2014 6:56 PM I Hate Hollywood

Milwaukee filmmakers Lora Nigro and Kevin Rutkowski posted a work in progress on YouTube recently. Theiruncompleted documentary on the science and philosophy of consciousness, The Deeper You Go , already received thousands of hits—an example of .. more

Sep 23, 2014 12:23 PM I Hate Hollywood

Few punk bands have served longer than The Vibrators, a British band who took to punk soon after the Sex Pistols explosion and quickly recorded one of the genre’s catchiest first-wave albums, 1977’s Pure Mania . Band members have turned more

Sep 26, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

In American Fiesta , a solo show produced by Renaissance Theaterworks, storyteller John McGivern proves that a play about pottery can be entertaining, funny and thought-provoking, and may even leave the audience a bit teary-eyed more

May 20, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Marcus can’t accept the death of his beautiful wife and daughter in a fatal accident. Although two years have passed, he still hasn’t returned to teaching at the university. The physicist doesn’t shave regularly, get enough sleep or leav more

Apr 28, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

