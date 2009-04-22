Defending The Caveman
Cage The Elephant: Worse Than Asher Roth
While critics are reserving their heaviest fire for the mostly innocuous Asher Roth, a one-man Flobot with delussional Eminem aspirations, a much more obnoxious monster is gaining traction: Cage The Elephant. Through means I don't full.. more
Apr 22, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
George Strait to Headline 2009 Summerfest Date
For most, the timing is more noteworthy than the announcement: Summerfest announced its first headlining act for 2009: George Strait, who will play the Marcus Amphitheater on Monday, June 29. The announcement of Summerfest's first 2009 act seems .. more
Dec 1, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Defending the Caveman
Sorry fans of the ABC sitcom “Cavemen,” the one-man show Defending the Caveman isn’t about those particular, Geico-promoting early humans, but rather about Mars/Venus observations on the differences between men and women. Like the ABC sitcom, tho... more
May 8, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee