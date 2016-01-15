RSS

Deirdre Kinahan

Milwaukee Irish Arts performs a couple of dramas in rotation this weekend. It’s a particularly busy weekend in local theater. One hopes that a couple of cozy, little dramas in the Next Act Theatre space generate more than a little interest in .. more

Jan 15, 2016 2:00 PM Theater

Little Gem, Moments Milwaukee Irish Arts

Milwaukee Irish Arts presents a pair of contemporary Irish plays next month at the Next Act Theatre space. Two contemporary Irish works alternate evenings as Deirdre Kinahan’s family drama Moment is joined by Elaine Murphy’s intergeneratio.. more

Dec 21, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

One of many hard-rock supergroups spawned in the ’70s, Bad Company joined singer Paul Rodgers and drummer Simon Kirke of the band Free with Mott the Hoople guitarist Mick Ralphs and King Crimson bassist Boz Burrell, and the group enjoyed more

Oct 5, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Throughout the fall semester the UWM Union Theatre will be hosting free, public screenings of the films of legendary Japanese director Akira Kurosawa. Tonight it screens one of his very finest: 1961’s Yojimbo , the story of a samurai who... more

Sep 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

