Delafield Art Center
The Delafield Art Center Ends 2014 with New Location, Holiday Open House and Bike Art
The DelafieldArt Center is making the most of what remains of 2014. For one, the nonprofitorganization recently moved shop to 719 Genesse St. and is cordially invitingyou to visit their new space for a holiday open house on December 6. From11:.. more
Dec 1, 2014 7:00 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
New at the Delafield Art Center
The opening reception, Aug. 1, from 6-8 p.m., may lag a few weeks behind the de facto opening of two exhibitions at the Delafield Art Center, but as they say, better late than never.The self-explanatorily titled exhibition more
Jul 29, 2014 11:20 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Rent
Slick, touring Broadway productions of Jonathan Larson’s hit ’90s musical Rent often lack the heart, soul and passion that drive the story, but the Skylight Opera Theatre’s production, which runs through June 20, promises both more
May 23, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee