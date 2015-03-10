RSS

Delafield Arts Center

Mar 10, 2015 2:55 PM Theater

Teachers deserve more recognition. Financial recognition, to be sure, but more than that. Peering through horn-rimmed glasses, clad in tweed, covered in chalk dust, they teach us everything from the kindergarten lesson of how to share to, y... more

Jan 5, 2014 10:05 PM Visual Arts

On some of the first sunny days this June, the pastweekend offered a smattering of art openings throughout Milwaukee, especiallyin the Historic Third Ward. Friday eveningand all day Saturday the artists attending the exhibitions were available .. more

Jun 10, 2013 12:14 PM Visual Arts

The Delafield Arts Center (DAC) celebrates Executive DirectorTerrance Coffman’s "First Invitational Exhibition" through June 14  With amission to create, cultivate andcollaborate while also being an artist’s incubator in the community, the Arts.. more

May 28, 2013 1:06 AM Visual Arts

The Pacific Northwest offers artists miles of inspirational vistas. Wisconsin artist Theodore Czebotar (1915-1996) used to journey to this area every year to complete the images presented in the exhibit “Theodore Czebotar: Paintings From th... more

Jun 21, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

The beloved Charles Dickens novel A Christmas Carol has seen many film adaptations, but that didn’t dissuade director Robert Zemeckis from making his own using motion-capture animation. Like Tom Hanks in The Polar Express, Jim Carrey a,Toda... more

Dec 24, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

This is classicprogressive-fueled power metal in the vein of Fates Warning, Blind Guardia The CalmBefore… ,CD Reviews more

Dec 21, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

