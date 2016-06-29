Deli
Outskirts Theatre Co. Fundraiser
Outskirts Theatre Co. has been around since 2012. Since then they’ve staged a pretty respectable series of shows: RENT, Dog Sees God, Rabbit Hole, And Baby Makes Three . This past month, they staged an original piece based on Alice In Wonderland ... more
Jun 29, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Produce is King at Growing Power Café
Few Milwaukeeans have attracted as much press in recent years as Will Allen. The charismatic local leader of the urban farming movement, Allen has received national media attention for his more
Aug 14, 2014 1:40 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview
Trying a Whole Fried Fish at RuYi
RuYi is a small oasis of calm in the middle of the clangingPotawatomi casino floor. The ringing of the slots permeates slightly throughthe walls, but it's easy to pretend you're somewhere else when you've gotdelicious Asian food in front of you.. more
Jul 22, 2014 7:29 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Riverwest Welcomes Scardina Specialties
Peter and Maria Scardina recently opened Scardina Specialties (822 E. Chambers St.), a small deli in Riverwest. It is located in the building that was the original home of the Lakefront Brewery. Display cases are filled with a selection of... more
Sep 12, 2012 2:28 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Sababa Adds Bar and Lounge Area
Ed Wahhab, a successful graduate of the Milwaukee School of Engineering, ultimately found the restaurant business preferable to nuclear engineering. In 2007, he opened Sababa, a casual café that mainly catered to... more
Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Beans & Barley's Long-Term Success
In 1973, Beans & Barley (1901 E. North Ave.) began as a tiny health food store with a few barrels of bulk produce. Today it employs a staff of 100, can serve 80 customers in its café and houses a deli, store and gift shop. It has survived..... more
Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM Marie Kohler Off the Cuff
Milwaukee Public Market's Aladdin Still Shines
New vendors continue to open in the Milwaukee Public Market (400 N. Water St.)—by June, Nehring's Family Market will join the list. One business that has been in the market since Day 1, however, is Aladdin. The Middle Eastern deli became... more
Apr 26, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Tempting Cheese, Deli Selections at Larry’s Market
The old village of Brown Deer may be a bit tricky to locate, but it is worth the effort. You’ll find a number of restaurants and bars at the intersection of River Lane and Deerwood Drive, but the destination of note is Larry’s Market (8737 ... more
Nov 10, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
You know you've made a bad play call...
...when even the ref is trying to keep from laughing at you.... more
Sep 13, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Short Orders (Rochester Deli)
Ifyou’re not from Waukesha, you’ll want to check MapQuest for directions,but it’s worth the ride. The Rochester Deli (143 E. Broadway,262-522-9611), wedged within the labyrinth of do,Dining Out more
Nov 26, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
Short Orders (A Taste of Art Coffee Bar & Deli)
Onsunny days the light streams into the large windows of A Taste of ArtCoffee Bar & Deli (4701 W. Lisbon Ave.). Standard offerings ofcoffee drinks and fruit smoothies get a boost from a menu that s,Dining Out more
Oct 29, 2008 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Dining Preview
Cultivating the Community
Theemployees at A Taste of Art are hired right from the neighborhood.Jones sees his busi A Taste of Art is located at 4701 W. Lisbon Ave. Free Wi-Fi is available. For more informa ,Eat/Drink more
Sep 10, 2008 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview
Sharon Van Etten to Play the Cactus Club
This one should be memorable: Muzzle of Bees and WMSE are bringing burgeoning Brooklyn songwriter Sharon Van Etten to the Cactus Club on Wednesday, Jan. 20. She'll be coming off of a landmark year that saw her sing on The Antlers' sleeper critical.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music