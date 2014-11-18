Della Wells
CultureJam MKE Presents "Easily Discarded"
One man's trashis another man's...art supplies?"EasilyDiscarded," presented by CultureJam MKE and Live Artists Studio, is aone-night only art event in which twenty-five local artists will challenge "dominantnotions of th.. more
Nov 18, 2014 1:13 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Seven Wisconsin Artists Receive Lifetime Awards
May means many things: The Kentucky Derby, Mother’s Day. We even celebrate the International Awareness Day for Chronic Immunological and Neurological Diseases. May has special significance for visual artists and visual arts organizations in... more
May 12, 2014 12:19 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Gardens Celebrated @ Charles Allis Art Musuem
Jul 3, 2012 11:57 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Celebrating Women Through Art at UW-Milwaukee
Thursday, March 8, marks International Women's Day. To celebrate the occasion, UW-Milwaukee continues to host events for its spring program titled “Heroines and Hellions.” The program involves numerous events illustrating the famous quot... more
Mar 6, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Della Wells Connects to Childhood Dreams Through Art
It's proving to be a very special month for Milwaukee collage artist Della Wells. As a child, she relished the satirical Fractured Fairy Tales of A.J. Jacobs and used art as a way to deal with a difficult home life that included her mother'... more
Oct 24, 2011 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Baylor & Peltz @ Gallery Night and Day
Cissy Peltz, long time owner of Peltz Gallery, opens her doors on January's Gallery Night and Day to the exhibition “Visions, Voices, Viewpoints and Victories of African American Artists.” The exhibit's guest curator, Milwaukee's own Della Well.. more
Feb 1, 2011 3:31 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Mummies: Secrets of the PharaohsMummies: Secrets of the Pharaohs
Researching Egyptian pharaohs is genuinely dangerous work that takes archaeologists to unforgiving desert climates and treacherous tombs, and pits them against thieves who want to get their own hands on historical treasures for more
May 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Siegel-Schwall Band @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Joining Siegel and Schwall was RolloRadford on bass and Sambo Arthur Irby on drums. At one point, formerSiegel-Schwall drummer and blues legend Sam Lay walked onstage dressed in blackwith a silver-sequined cape and cummerbund and sat down. ... more
Oct 21, 2009 12:00 AM Jean Muckian Concert Reviews 1 Comments
The Indigo Girls w/ Jennifer O’ Connor
Amy Ray and Emily Saliers have come a long way since their 1987 debut Strange Fire broke into the world of mainstream pop with its hit “Closer to Fine.” The Indigo Girls girls have remained one of the most-popular folk-rock duos over the la... more
Apr 23, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Sweet Sixteen
The accessible, enticingcollection of artwork in the exhibition “16 Women” pa Bay View Venus ,Art more
Apr 8, 2008 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts