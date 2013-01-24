RSS

Delta Center

the disclaimer.jpg.jpe

Almost every Wednesday at noon, WMSE’s Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee's Matt Wild and I spend a half hour discussing Milwaukee, music, arts and culture on a show called The Disclaimer. On this week's episode, we turn our conversation to the .. more

Jan 24, 2013 4:30 PM On Music

blogimage8980.jpe

To his credit Beneventomostly hangs back, and Skerik (or whoever’s hands are on the iTools knob)doesn’t completely clutter with the pervasive series of electronic bleeps,wheezes and drones. But Moore’s brand is certainly one of mus,CD Re more

Nov 25, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage4508.jpe

For most of us, bossa nova is the distinctive sound of Brazil. The music was born in the l Novas Bossas ,CD Reviews more

Nov 17, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Not that it’s a personal interest on my part, but a quick jaunt over to the Wisconsin DNR’s website states that it is currently Duck hunting season in both Northern and Southern regions of the state. It may be a little chilly out there, but you ca.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES