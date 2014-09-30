Delta Spirit
Auditions for Cream City Theater’s WHO’S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?
This March the Cream City Theaterintroduces itself to the local theater scene with its first-ever production.The brand-new theater company (founded earlier this year by Katherine and SteveBeeson) will be staging a production of the classic dram.. more
Sep 30, 2014 12:25 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
This Week in Milwaukee
A whiff of the sinister ran through Delta Spirit's revival-spiked indie rock on the California group's 2010 full-length, History From Below, with songs like “9/11,” “Salt in the Wound” and “Devil Knows You're D more
Mar 22, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Daytrotter Barnstormer Tour @ Turner Hall Ballroom
As the only straight-forward rock ’n’ roll band signed to the esteemed dance/electronic label DFA, Philadelphia’s Free Energy attracted the immediate affections of the music blogosphere last year, but like so many buzz bands, their stock more
Apr 29, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews