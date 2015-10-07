RSS

Demetrius Truss

Writer/Director/Producer Demetrius Truss’ KTF Productions will host a monologue slam midway through next month. The slam is open to anyone 16 years of age or older. There’s a $25 registration fee. Winners of the slam receive a professional.. more

Oct 7, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

theatrereview_keepthefaith_photobyszoneshoots.jpg.jpe

Photo by Szone Shoots

Running for one weekend only at Next Act Theatre, Demetrius Truss’ Picking Up the Broken Pieces was a pleasantly patchwork blend of drama, vocals, spoken word and more. more

Jun 2, 2015 10:05 PM Theater

blogimage12090.jpe

In the Boulevard Theatre’s season-opening production of Fourplay: 4 Comedies of Seduction , four romantic comedy shorts by four different playwrights play out on a nearly empty stage. Three brisk contemporary comedies exploring teen more

Sep 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

