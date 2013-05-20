Demitra Copoulos
Under the Skin?
Think of flesh as skin that holds our working parts together. Now think of flesh as all manner of artful dermis: paper, glue, beads, metal, wood and computer printouts, to name a few. As conceived and assembled by four more
May 20, 2013 1:51 AM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
WPCA Exhibition Explores What is "Eternal Flesh?"
“Eternal Flesh”---The title of the current Walker’s PointCenter for the Arts exhibition features figurative sculpture in a variety ofmediums. The atypical, imaginative and primarily assemblage sculptures by fourartists visualize the human fo.. more
May 3, 2013 4:23 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
RiffTrax Christmas Shorts-Stravaganza
Since “Mystery Science Theater 3000” ended its run in 1999, the cast has spent 10 years working on variations of the same theme, riffing on movies in print and online and on DVD. One of the most satisfying of these “MT3K” offshoots more
Dec 16, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee