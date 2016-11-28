RSS

The Demix

Generous doses of acid house kept the crowd dancing at the most recent installment of Milwaukee’s long-running MELT concert series. more

Nov 28, 2016 10:16 AM Concert Reviews

My Morning Jacket’s Jim James indulges his psychedelic side, while a bunch of local blues players get the old gang back together. more

Nov 22, 2016 4:05 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Nov 15, 2016 3:51 PM On Music

The edgy experimental hip-hop trio Dälek was joined by two similarly uncompromising Milwaukee openers Monday night. more

Jul 26, 2016 9:57 AM Concert Reviews

Producer Tyler St Clair’s CAUTION, Milwaukee’s latest experimental electronic music series, aims to pick up where MELT left off. more

Mar 22, 2016 4:26 PM Local Music

The Demix put his long-running MELT electronic series on hold to focus on his solo output. more

Feb 2, 2016 4:56 PM Music Feature

Courtesy of Paul Demix

Some of Milwaukee's top outsider electronic artists came together for MELT's relaunch at the Cactus Club. more

Mar 30, 2015 10:00 AM Concert Reviews

Four Men with Laptops.Were subtitles things the organizer of the nigh-monthly Milwaukee Electronic & Experimental Music nights to give his diverse and sometimes revelatory event, the above would,Concert Reviews more

Sep 30, 2013 11:14 AM Concert Reviews

In the climactic scene of John Fante's 1939 novel Ask the Dust, Fante's grieving alter ego Arturo Bandini takes a copy of his novel and tosses it into the desert. The scene resonated with Milwaukee electronic artist Lorn, who titled his lat... more

Jun 20, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

Jan 4, 2011 6:01 PM On Music

For 35 years, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s technically dazzling production of Charles Dickens’ classic tale A Christmas Carol has been one of Milwaukee’s most cherished Christmas traditions. This year’s production, whic more

Dec 19, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

May 20, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

The latest production from Bay View’s fiercely independent Alchemist Theatre, The Temples of Nadir, is a drama written, directed and produced by Eric Theis. Set in Asheville, N.C., in 1889, the play centers around an African-American songwr... more

Apr 17, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

