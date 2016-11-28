The Demix
Pressboard, Max Holiday, Victor Orozco, Hot Science and The Demix @ Quarters Rock N’ Roll Palace
Generous doses of acid house kept the crowd dancing at the most recent installment of Milwaukee’s long-running MELT concert series. more
Nov 28, 2016 10:16 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 24-30
My Morning Jacket’s Jim James indulges his psychedelic side, while a bunch of local blues players get the old gang back together. more
Nov 22, 2016 4:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The MELT Music Series Marks its Return on Black Friday
Nov 15, 2016 3:51 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Dälek w/ Stumblesome and The Demix @ Cactus Club
The edgy experimental hip-hop trio Dälek was joined by two similarly uncompromising Milwaukee openers Monday night. more
Jul 26, 2016 9:57 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
The CAUTION Music Series Looks to Give Overlooked Electronic Acts a Platform
Producer Tyler St Clair’s CAUTION, Milwaukee’s latest experimental electronic music series, aims to pick up where MELT left off. more
Mar 22, 2016 4:26 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
The Demix Takes Some Time for Himself
The Demix put his long-running MELT electronic series on hold to focus on his solo output. more
Feb 2, 2016 4:56 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
MELT w/ ZeroBeat, adoptahighway, The Demix, Night Hunter and Stratus @ Cactus Club
Some of Milwaukee's top outsider electronic artists came together for MELT's relaunch at the Cactus Club. more
Mar 30, 2015 10:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Melt 29 w/ Lorn, Dolor, adoptahighway and The Demix @ Stonefly Brewing Company
Four Men with Laptops.Were subtitles things the organizer of the nigh-monthly Milwaukee Electronic & Experimental Music nights to give his diverse and sometimes revelatory event, the above would,Concert Reviews more
Sep 30, 2013 11:14 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Lorn Makes His Ninja Tune Debut
In the climactic scene of John Fante's 1939 novel Ask the Dust, Fante's grieving alter ego Arturo Bandini takes a copy of his novel and tosses it into the desert. The scene resonated with Milwaukee electronic artist Lorn, who titled his lat... more
Jun 20, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
The Demix Launches a Weekly Electronic Music Series at Mad Planet
Jan 4, 2011 6:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
A Christmas Carol
For 35 years, the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s technically dazzling production of Charles Dickens’ classic tale A Christmas Carol has been one of Milwaukee’s most cherished Christmas traditions. This year’s production, whic more
Dec 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
May 21 - May 27
Shepherd-Express %uFFFD Page 24 This Week in Milwaukee ,This Week in Milwaukee more
May 20, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The Temples of Nadir
The latest production from Bay View’s fiercely independent Alchemist Theatre, The Temples of Nadir, is a drama written, directed and produced by Eric Theis. Set in Asheville, N.C., in 1889, the play centers around an African-American songwr... more
Apr 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee