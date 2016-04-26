Democracy
Retired County Board Parks Committee Chair Gerry Broderick Speaks Out
The Milwaukee County Parks System is beloved by many, but you could argue that one of its greatest champions is newly retired Milwaukee County Supervisor Gerry Broderick, who headed the county’s parks committee during some of system’s tough... more
Apr 26, 2016 4:58 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Issue of the Week: Wisconsin Is Losing Our Democracy
2013 didn’t have the drama of 2011—when Gov. Scott Walker and the Republican-dominated Legislature undid decades of progressive policies—or 2012, when Walker survived a recall and more
Dec 30, 2013 12:28 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
An Unrepresentative Democracy
Why are ideas widely supported in most of the country so often portrayed as controversial, polarizing and divisive once they are taken up by legislatures? Why does the professional political class seem like a wholly separate more
Mar 7, 2013 11:39 PM David Sirota News Features
Issue of the Week: County Board Downsizing On Hold—For Now
Milwaukeeans are no fools—when they sense that something isn’t right, they will speak out, and that’s exactly what happened following the Abele/Sanfelippo power play. more
Jan 30, 2013 2:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Beyond Outrage: What Has Gone Wrong With Our Economy and Our Democracy, and How to Fix It (Vintage), by Robert Reich
Resist the “regressives.” Don’t be fooled by their lies. Inform yourself on the issues and mobilize. These are among the ringing phrases in Beyond Outrage, a lively polemic by the Berkeley public policy professor... more
Oct 15, 2012 12:02 AM David Luhrssen Books
The Betrayal of the American Dream (PublicAffairs), by Donald L. Barlett and James B. Steele
Why do America's 1% care so little about the country's middle class? Investigative reporters Donald L. Barlett and James B. Steele answer this way: Even after reducing American workers to a cheap labor pool, the growing middle classes of B... more
Aug 20, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
The Republican War on Voting
Somehow Republicans continue to successfully divert public attention from Wisconsin's leading role... more
Mar 13, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 18 Comments
Issue of the Week: Democracy Should Begin at Home
Yet another dictator is being toppled to expand democracy throughout the Middle East. That's great news. But what about democracy right here in Wisconsin? In just a few short months in power, Republicans have systematically attacked the c... more
Aug 24, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments
Barrett's R-Rated Budget
The ink on the state’s biennial budget is barely dry and we’re already talking about the 2010 budgets for the county and city. Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker had his department heads deliver their shocking news without much of a heads up .. more
Jul 16, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Fighting the Spread of Democracy
Taking Liberties Fighting the Spread of Democracy B Y J O E L M C N A L L Y One of the Bush administration’s covers for going to war in Iraq to provide billions of dollars in no-bid contracts for Halliburton and other co,Taking Liberti... more
Oct 8, 2008 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Issue of the Week: Scott Walker Ducks Responsibility
Rolling Stone ,Expresso more
Jun 18, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
