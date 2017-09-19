Democratic Party

RSS

We all need to stop thinking about each other in negative, simple-minded stereotypes. The flooding and damage caused by the recent hurricanes have brought Americans of different backgrounds together in the common cause of helping our fellow... more

Sep 19, 2017 4:17 PM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

The Foxconn deal signed by Gov. Scott Walker and cheerfully embraced by President Trump looks like one of the biggest swindles in American history—a scandal just waiting to happen. more

Sep 19, 2017 4:16 PM Expresso 3 Comments

When you’re a Republican senator voting against flood assistance for millions of Americans adversely affected by catastrophic hurricanes, you have to be awfully glib to fabricate a plausible excuse, and when you’re the president intentional... more

Sep 12, 2017 4:26 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

Former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke’s career was based on stirring up outrageous ideas on right-wing talk radio. Here’s hoping this is the last column anyone ever writes about him inflicting damage on the lives of others. more

Sep 5, 2017 4:49 PM Taking Liberties 3 Comments

President Donald Trump is undermining his own agenda by attacking GOP leaders and through his utter ignorance of the political process. more

Aug 29, 2017 4:03 PM Taking Liberties 3 Comments

Before Donald Trump, the U.S. has never had a president who would publicly insist that many “very fine people" had joined a violent and deadly white supremacist organized by the Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazis. more

Aug 22, 2017 4:32 PM Taking Liberties 10 Comments

Republican-led experiments in Kansas, Illinois and here in Wisconsin have shown that massive, irresponsible tax cuts primarily benefitting the wealthy are politically popular—right up to the point where government can no longer deliver basi... more

Jul 18, 2017 3:10 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

Is House Speaker Paul Ryan really a “moderate," as many like to believe? Former Congressman Dave Obey thinks not and explains why. more

May 9, 2017 3:39 PM News Features 10 Comments

Since the election, I have received more than 60 phone calls and a few hundred emails from wonderful and patriotic individuals who are simply devastated by the election of Donald Trump. Many of these people who contacted me wanted the Sheph... more

Nov 15, 2016 4:34 PM News Features 15 Comments

No one wants his hometown to become a national media cliché—the latest community televised with businesses in flames and bullets flying in the Sherman Park neighborhood as anger erupts after years of unaddressed racial inequality and tensio... more

Aug 23, 2016 1:59 PM Taking Liberties 4 Comments

Well, the results are in andit looks like the Milwaukee area will be sending a lot of familiar faces backto office. The biggest race, of course,was the re-election of Milwaukee CountyDA John Chisholm. Yes, he faced a very weak challenger and.. more

Aug 10, 2016 3:46 PM Daily Dose

Here’s a roundup of candidates you’ll find on the Aug. 9 and Nov. 8 ballots. more

Jun 14, 2016 4:44 PM News Features 5 Comments

A group of Democrats have succeeded in putting Wisconsin Republicans’ gerrymandered legislative map on trial and potentially declared unconstitutional. more

Apr 12, 2016 3:22 PM News Features 9 Comments

Will Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele continue to pander to his Republican friends and work to privatize Milwaukee Public Schools, or will he act like a Democrat and look after the interests of regular working people in Milwaukee by e... more

Sep 1, 2015 8:31 PM Expresso 2 Comments

The former executive director of the watchdog group Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, Mike McCabe, wrote Blue Jean Nation: The Coming Makeover of American Politics, for the “politically homeless” who’ve been left behind. more

Jun 16, 2015 10:58 PM News Features 5 Comments

Confirming what everyone knew anyway, Dan Bice is reporting that you won’t have Mike Tate to kick around anymore.Tate sent out anemail announcing he’s stepping down as the head of the state Democratic Partyin June, when his term ends.It’s be.. more

Jan 15, 2015 5:58 PM Daily Dose 10 Comments

It’s pretty safe to say that Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke didn’t want to talk about his record in office during last Friday’s interview more

Jul 23, 2014 1:54 AM News Features 27 Comments

Unfortunately, it’s not difficult to explain how Wisconsin could re-elect President Barack Obama and send Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin to Washington and then just five months later vote completely opposite more

Apr 7, 2013 8:25 PM Taking Liberties

Despite its success in recent elections, and despite the image of unity it projects, the Democratic Party is in the throes of an epic identity crisis pitting its corporate money against its stated principles. The recent actions of two more

Feb 21, 2013 5:07 PM News Features

On Tuesday, Feb. 19, three candidates will vie in the nonpartisan primary for Milwaukee County Circuit Court Branch 45, currently held by Judge Rebecca Bradley. Gov. Scott Walker appointed Bradley to that position in more

Feb 5, 2013 11:35 PM News Features

