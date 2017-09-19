Democratic Party
Good People in Bad Times
We all need to stop thinking about each other in negative, simple-minded stereotypes. The flooding and damage caused by the recent hurricanes have brought Americans of different backgrounds together in the common cause of helping our fellow... more
Walker and Trump's Foxconn Deal May Be Worst in American History
The Foxconn deal signed by Gov. Scott Walker and cheerfully embraced by President Trump looks like one of the biggest swindles in American history—a scandal just waiting to happen. more
A Perfect Storm of Bad Republican Policies
When you’re a Republican senator voting against flood assistance for millions of Americans adversely affected by catastrophic hurricanes, you have to be awfully glib to fabricate a plausible excuse, and when you’re the president intentional... more
The 'Terrible Man Theory' of David Clarke
Former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke’s career was based on stirring up outrageous ideas on right-wing talk radio. Here’s hoping this is the last column anyone ever writes about him inflicting damage on the lives of others. more
Trump versus 'Mitch M & Paul R'
President Donald Trump is undermining his own agenda by attacking GOP leaders and through his utter ignorance of the political process. more
The Audacity of Hate
Before Donald Trump, the U.S. has never had a president who would publicly insist that many “very fine people" had joined a violent and deadly white supremacist organized by the Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazis. more
The Monsters Created in Republican State Laboratories
Republican-led experiments in Kansas, Illinois and here in Wisconsin have shown that massive, irresponsible tax cuts primarily benefitting the wealthy are politically popular—right up to the point where government can no longer deliver basi... more
Is Paul Ryan Really a Moderate?
Is House Speaker Paul Ryan really a “moderate," as many like to believe? Former Congressman Dave Obey thinks not and explains why. more
We Will Survive a Trump Administration
Since the election, I have received more than 60 phone calls and a few hundred emails from wonderful and patriotic individuals who are simply devastated by the election of Donald Trump. Many of these people who contacted me wanted the Sheph... more
All Hands on Deck 2016
No one wants his hometown to become a national media cliché—the latest community televised with businesses in flames and bullets flying in the Sherman Park neighborhood as anger erupts after years of unaddressed racial inequality and tensio... more
Incumbents Win Big in Summer Primary
Well, the results are in andit looks like the Milwaukee area will be sending a lot of familiar faces backto office. The biggest race, of course,was the re-election of Milwaukee CountyDA John Chisholm. Yes, he faced a very weak challenger and.. more
Who Will Earn Your Vote?
Here’s a roundup of candidates you’ll find on the Aug. 9 and Nov. 8 ballots. more
Wisconsin Gerrymander Lawsuit Will Go to Trial
A group of Democrats have succeeded in putting Wisconsin Republicans’ gerrymandered legislative map on trial and potentially declared unconstitutional. more
A Moment of Truth for Abele
Will Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele continue to pander to his Republican friends and work to privatize Milwaukee Public Schools, or will he act like a Democrat and look after the interests of regular working people in Milwaukee by e... more
Help and Hope for the Politically Homeless
The former executive director of the watchdog group Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, Mike McCabe, wrote Blue Jean Nation: The Coming Makeover of American Politics, for the “politically homeless” who’ve been left behind. more
Mike Tate Won’t Run for Another Term as Dem Party Chair
Confirming what everyone knew anyway, Dan Bice is reporting that you won’t have Mike Tate to kick around anymore.Tate sent out anemail announcing he’s stepping down as the head of the state Democratic Partyin June, when his term ends.It’s be.. more
Is It Time For a New Sheriff in Town?
It’s pretty safe to say that Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke didn’t want to talk about his record in office during last Friday’s interview more
Winning Elections
Unfortunately, it’s not difficult to explain how Wisconsin could re-elect President Barack Obama and send Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin to Washington and then just five months later vote completely opposite more
Two 2016 Prospects Spotlight Democrats' Identity Crisis
Despite its success in recent elections, and despite the image of unity it projects, the Democratic Party is in the throes of an epic identity crisis pitting its corporate money against its stated principles. The recent actions of two more
Attorneys Challenge Walker Appointee for Milwaukee County Judge
On Tuesday, Feb. 19, three candidates will vie in the nonpartisan primary for Milwaukee County Circuit Court Branch 45, currently held by Judge Rebecca Bradley. Gov. Scott Walker appointed Bradley to that position in more
