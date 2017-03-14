RSS
Denmark
Postwar Cruelty in Oscar-nominated 'Land of Mine'
Danish Writer-Director Martin Zandvliet’s Land of Mine, an Oscar-nominee for Best Foreign Language Film, is an effective story of the human cost of war, the difficulty of making peace and the physical, emotional and spiritual toll taken by ... more
Mar 14, 2017 2:17 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Home Movies/Out on Digital 7.28
Denmark was among the nations that dispatched troops to Afghanistan to subdue the Taliban. The Oscar-nominated A War tells a fog-of-battle story from a Danish perspective. The film is a compelling look at the chain of consequences that resu... more
Jul 26, 2016 3:01 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
