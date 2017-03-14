RSS

Denmark

Danish Writer-Director Martin Zandvliet’s Land of Mine, an Oscar-nominee for Best Foreign Language Film, is an effective story of the human cost of war, the difficulty of making peace and the physical, emotional and spiritual toll taken by ... more

Mar 14, 2017 2:17 PM Film Reviews

Denmark was among the nations that dispatched troops to Afghanistan to subdue the Taliban. The Oscar-nominated A War tells a fog-of-battle story from a Danish perspective. The film is a compelling look at the chain of consequences that resu... more

Jul 26, 2016 3:01 PM Home Movies

