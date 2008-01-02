RSS
Dennis A. Shook
Tribes Continue to Battle Over Kenosha Casino
That uncertainty means the tension between the Menominee and the Potawatomi tribe, which Shepherd Express ,News Features more
Jan 2, 2008 12:00 AM Dennis A. Shook News Features 6 Comments
New Programs Attempt To Reduce Rate of Truants, Dropouts
So when Barrett spoke recently to a group of students at Marshall High School, he gave th Madame, a bonobo playground ,News Features more
Dec 31, 2007 12:00 AM Dennis A. Shook News Features 2 Comments
Why We Hate Local TV News
In recent years, it seems that Milwaukee's local TV news operations have far too often don King Corn ,Cover Story more
Nov 16, 2007 12:00 AM Dennis A. Shook Around MKE 4 Comments
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!