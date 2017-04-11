Dennis Grzezinski
Plaintiffs in I-94 Suit Say Highway Project is 'Racist in its Consequences'
Plaintiffs who recently filed a federal suit against the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to stop a proposed $1 billion expansion of I-94 said state and federal decision-makers used misleading statements and faulty estimates to suppor... more
Apr 11, 2017 4:49 PM Jabril Faraj News Features 5 Comments
Waukesha’s Water Request Could Violate Civil Rights Law
Is the City of Waukesha violating the Civil Rights Act by seeking federal funding to pipe in Lake Michigan water under the Great Lakes Compact? more
Sep 29, 2015 9:27 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Lawsuit Prompts Funding of City Buses Out to Suburbs
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) has agreed to provide $13.5 million for buses originating in Milwaukee’s central city that lead to job and retail centers in the western suburbs more
May 28, 2014 2:19 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
New Berlin Neighbors Sue to Stop Walmart Supercenter
The grassroots group Neighbors First New Berlin filed suit against the City of New Berlin and Walmart to halt a proposed 24-7 superstore to be located at the corner of more
Jun 25, 2013 11:57 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Issue of the Week: Scrap the Mining Bill
How far will the Walker administration and the Fitzgerald brothers go to pass a new iron mining bill in the state Legislature? Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald (R-Juneau) has proven that he's willing to trample on the legislative pr... more
Feb 22, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments