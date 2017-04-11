RSS

Dennis Grzezinski

Plaintiffs who recently filed a federal suit against the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to stop a proposed $1 billion expansion of I-94 said state and federal decision-makers used misleading statements and faulty estimates to suppor... more

Apr 11, 2017 4:49 PM News Features 5 Comments

Is the City of Waukesha violating the Civil Rights Act by seeking federal funding to pipe in Lake Michigan water under the Great Lakes Compact? more

Sep 29, 2015 9:27 PM News Features 5 Comments

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) has agreed to provide $13.5 million for buses originating in Milwaukee’s central city that lead to job and retail centers in the western suburbs more

May 28, 2014 2:19 AM News Features 4 Comments

The grassroots group Neighbors First New Berlin filed suit against the City of New Berlin and Walmart to halt a proposed 24-7 superstore to be located at the corner of more

Jun 25, 2013 11:57 PM News Features 1 Comments

How far will the Walker administration and the Fitzgerald brothers go to pass a new iron mining bill in the state Legislature? Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald (R-Juneau) has proven that he's willing to trample on the legislative pr... more

Feb 22, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 2 Comments

