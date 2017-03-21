Dennis Hughes
Milwaukee County Pension Madness
Since the turn of the century, Milwaukee County has been shaped by pension scandal. The latest development—a recent revelation of an IRS report hidden for three years— demonstrates how the current pension system rules might actually incenti... more
Mar 21, 2017 5:13 PM Dennis Hughes News Features 3 Comments
Tension Rises at Mental Health Board Budget Meeting
The Mental Health Board got feedback on BHD’s potential $2.7 million deficit in 2017—despite aggressively downsizing its in-patient operations—as well as the seeming lack of resources in the community and the tension in the Uncas Park neigh... more
May 31, 2016 4:33 PM Lisa Kaiser News 1 Comments
Abele Ignores Federal Order on African American Workers
Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele has been trying to win over African American voters on the campaign trail, although a complaint from a long-time county employee says he isn’t abiding by a federal court order to address the county’s h... more
Feb 16, 2016 3:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 6 Comments
Setting the Record Straight: Who’s In Charge of Mental Health?
The “political insiders” Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s campaign ad refers to is the democratically elected Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors, which no longer has oversight of the county’s mental health and substance abuse ... more
Jan 5, 2016 11:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 1 Comments
Abele’s Mental Health Board Continues Sex Offender Cover-Up
At the public meeting of the appointed Milwaukee County Mental Health Board, Dennis Hughes spoke out about the “imminent threat to public safety” posed by two patients who are scheduled to be transferred to a new facility on West Uncas A... more
Dec 22, 2015 8:27 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
The Truth About Why Dennis Hughes Was Arrested at the Mental Health Board Meeting
AFSCME rep Dennis Hugheswas arrested at this morning’s meeting of the Milwaukee County Mental HealthBoard. Hughes was physically forcedout of the room and pulled to the floor in the hallway, where security had himface down and were handcuffi.. more
Dec 17, 2015 8:59 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 11 Comments
Changing the Image of Women and Girls
Alverno College has been at the forefront of educating women in Milwaukee for many years. In April 2010 the Roman Catholic institution further strengthened this position with the grand opening of its new Research Center for Women and Girls ... more
Sep 28, 2010 12:00 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Off the Cuff
Milwaukee County Pension Déjà Vu
County Executive Abele has taken another page from Donald Trump’s playbook by manufacturing a county pension crisis to distract from his own ongoing issues. more
May 9, 2017 3:56 PM Dennis Hughes News Features 3 Comments
Wauwatosa Residents Resist Development of Sanctuary Woods
Sanctuary Woods is a pristine woodland situated between County Grounds Park and the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center (MRMC) in Wauwatosa. Wauwatosa Mayor Kathy Ehley has recently expressed anxiety that the Sanctuary Woods is no longer prot... more
Apr 4, 2017 4:22 PM Dennis Hughes News Features 6 Comments
Milwaukee County Pension Madness
Since the turn of the century, Milwaukee County has been shaped by pension scandal. The latest development—a recent revelation of an IRS report hidden for three years— demonstrates how the current pension system rules might actually incenti... more
Mar 21, 2017 5:13 PM Dennis Hughes News Features 3 Comments