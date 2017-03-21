RSS

Dennis Hughes

Since the turn of the century, Milwaukee County has been shaped by pension scandal. The latest development—a recent revelation of an IRS report hidden for three years— demonstrates how the current pension system rules might actually incenti... more

Mar 21, 2017 5:13 PM News Features 3 Comments

The Mental Health Board got feedback on BHD’s potential $2.7 million deficit in 2017—despite aggressively downsizing its in-patient operations—as well as the seeming lack of resources in the community and the tension in the Uncas Park neigh... more

May 31, 2016 4:33 PM News 1 Comments

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele has been trying to win over African American voters on the campaign trail, although a complaint from a long-time county employee says he isn’t abiding by a federal court order to address the county’s h... more

Feb 16, 2016 3:35 PM News Features 6 Comments

The “political insiders” Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s campaign ad refers to is the democratically elected Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors, which no longer has oversight of the county’s mental health and substance abuse ... more

Jan 5, 2016 11:22 PM News Features 1 Comments

At the public meeting of the appointed Milwaukee County Mental Health Board, Dennis Hughes spoke out about the “imminent threat to public safety” posed by two patients who are scheduled to be transferred to a new facility on West Uncas A... more

Dec 22, 2015 8:27 PM News Features 5 Comments

AFSCME rep Dennis Hugheswas arrested at this morning’s meeting of the Milwaukee County Mental HealthBoard. Hughes was physically forcedout of the room and pulled to the floor in the hallway, where security had himface down and were handcuffi.. more

Dec 17, 2015 8:59 PM Daily Dose 11 Comments

Alverno College has been at the forefront of educating women in Milwaukee for many years. In April 2010 the Roman Catholic institution further strengthened this position with the grand opening of its new Research Center for Women and Girls ... more

Sep 28, 2010 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

County Executive Abele has taken another page from Donald Trump’s playbook by manufacturing a county pension crisis to distract from his own ongoing issues. more

May 9, 2017 3:56 PM News Features 3 Comments

Sanctuary Woods is a pristine woodland situated between County Grounds Park and the Milwaukee Regional Medical Center (MRMC) in Wauwatosa. Wauwatosa Mayor Kathy Ehley has recently expressed anxiety that the Sanctuary Woods is no longer prot... more

Apr 4, 2017 4:22 PM News Features 6 Comments

