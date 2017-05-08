Dennis Kois
MPM Wants a New, Cutting-Edge Home – Just as They Had 50 Years Ago
The Milwaukee Public Museum needs a new home. Museumofficials claim that their 52-year old building at the corner of Wells andSixth needs renovations that are likely to cost as much as the construction ofa new facility. In the chatter that.. more
May 8, 2017 4:15 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
‘Crossroads of Civilization’
The Milwaukee Public Museum opened its first new permanent exhibit in more than a decade on March 15. “Crossroads of Civilization” draws on decades of museum-led excavations and research to present more than 200 artifacts from MPM’s coll... more
Mar 24, 2015 7:49 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Dark Star Orchestra
The Grateful Dead will never die as long as an iteration of Dark Star Orchestra is able to take the stage. The Chicago-based DSO is more than just the most highly regarded Dead tribute band. Its members operate as musical historians more
Jan 21, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee